Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Want More Amtrak

Another 23,000 miles of intercity rail? Yes, please! Fast Company reports on a new study suggesting Amtrak expansion.

12:01 AM EST on January 28, 2025

Federal Railroad Administration
  • A Federal Railroad Administration study proposes adding 15 new routes to Amtrak's existing 15, providing long-distance rail service to an additional 39 million Americans. There is currently no funding to start the new lines, though. (Fast Company)
  • Even if it's illegal, President Trump's executive order pausing the flow of infrastructure funds to cities and states could still delay transportation projects. (Governing)
  • Electric buses are the key to sustainable public transit. (Transport Matters)
  • ICYMI: ProPublica explains how oil and gas companies avoid having to clean up millions of wells once they run dry.
  • Caltrans' new electric trains cost less to operate than previously estimated, thanks to effective regenerative braking. (Metro Magazine)
  • Mining in Nevada for lithium — a scarce battery material key to the green energy transition — could help save the planet, but in the process destroy Nevada. (New York Times Magazine)
  • Tampa leaders approved a 5.5-mile Riverwalk extension that will fill in gaps in a 12-mile multi-use path. (That's So Tampa)
  • The North Dakota House voted to raise the speed limit on interstates to 80 miles per hour. It passed a similar bill two years ago, but then-Gov. Doug Burgum, a Vision Zero supporter, vetoed it. (Monitor)
  • Maryland officials believe it's unlikely they'll get federal funds for the Red Line for at least two years. (Fox 45)
  • A new study found that it will cost $24 billion to build 22 miles of San Diego's Purple Line, and lowered the ridership estimate. (inewsource)
  • Light rail repairs that have slowed down Denver trains should be completed by March. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Incoming Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is making transit-oriented development a top priority. (The Urbanist)
  • An ethics investigation is underway against Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek for seeking parking reimbursements from the state. (Capital Chronicle)
  • With California's new daylighting law in effect, someone in San Francisco is confusing people by painting curbs red where it remains legal to park. (ABC 7)
  • The Phoenix No Pants Light Rail Ride may have been canceled, but next month is the Way More Pants Light Rail Journey. (New Times)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Promoted ArchivesPedestrian safety

Report: A Record-Number of Kids Were Killed on NYC Streets Last Year

Under the first three years of Mayor Adams leadership, the number of fatalities of children from car crashes has soared, a new report shows.

January 28, 2025
Winter

The Deadly Cost of Unplowed Sidewalks in Winter

A mother was killed and her toddler critically injured when an icy sidewalk forced them into the street — and into the path of a driver. Some say better policy could have prevented the tragedy.

January 28, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaRail

Republican Assemblymembers Attack High Speed Rail

California republicans are trying to defund high speed rail — even as a new report shows how investments help workers.

January 27, 2025
Children

A Child Went For a Walk on a Rural Highway Alone. His Mom Got Arrested For It.

Should parents — or the state? — be liable when their children walk on dangerous roads?

January 27, 2025
See all posts