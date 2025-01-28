Tuesday’s Headlines Want More Amtrak

- A Federal Railroad Administration study proposes adding 15 new routes to Amtrak's existing 15, providing long-distance rail service to an additional 39 million Americans. There is currently no funding to start the new lines, though. (Fast Company)
- Even if it's illegal, President Trump's executive order pausing the flow of infrastructure funds to cities and states could still delay transportation projects. (Governing)
- Electric buses are the key to sustainable public transit. (Transport Matters)
- ICYMI: ProPublica explains how oil and gas companies avoid having to clean up millions of wells once they run dry.
- Caltrans' new electric trains cost less to operate than previously estimated, thanks to effective regenerative braking. (Metro Magazine)
- Mining in Nevada for lithium — a scarce battery material key to the green energy transition — could help save the planet, but in the process destroy Nevada. (New York Times Magazine)
- Tampa leaders approved a 5.5-mile Riverwalk extension that will fill in gaps in a 12-mile multi-use path. (That's So Tampa)
- The North Dakota House voted to raise the speed limit on interstates to 80 miles per hour. It passed a similar bill two years ago, but then-Gov. Doug Burgum, a Vision Zero supporter, vetoed it. (Monitor)
- Maryland officials believe it's unlikely they'll get federal funds for the Red Line for at least two years. (Fox 45)
- A new study found that it will cost $24 billion to build 22 miles of San Diego's Purple Line, and lowered the ridership estimate. (inewsource)
- Light rail repairs that have slowed down Denver trains should be completed by March. (Colorado Public Radio)
- Incoming Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is making transit-oriented development a top priority. (The Urbanist)
- An ethics investigation is underway against Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek for seeking parking reimbursements from the state. (Capital Chronicle)
- With California's new daylighting law in effect, someone in San Francisco is confusing people by painting curbs red where it remains legal to park. (ABC 7)
- The Phoenix No Pants Light Rail Ride may have been canceled, but next month is the Way More Pants Light Rail Journey. (New Times)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday's Headlines Want More Amtrak
Another 23,000 miles of intercity rail? Yes, please! Fast Company reports on a new study suggesting Amtrak expansion.
