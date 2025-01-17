Friday’s Headlines Gaze Into the Future

- Tech writer John Hermann at New York lays out two possible futures for self-driving cars: one where Uber and Lyft's robotaxis become ubiquitous, and another predicted by Elon Musk where people own a personal vehicle and occasionally rent it out like an Airbnb.
- AI could help stop train wrecks by detecting flaws in switchrails that are hard to inspect and fix, and will be more easily damaged as trains get faster. (Fast Company)
- Decades of sprawl contributed to the recent L.A. wildfires that have destroyed entire neighborhoods, and it looks like the city is going to make the same mistakes again. (The Guardian)
- Because lithium batteries burn so hot, abandoned electric vehicles are making it harder to put the fires out. (Jalopnik)
- With Donald Trump about to take office, California regulators are abandoning a rule change requiring diesel locomotives to be replaced with zero-emissions models by 2030. (Trains)
- Chicago transit officials are pushing the Illinois legislature for a $1.5 billion funding package that would stave off potential 40 percent service cuts. (CityLab)
- The Utah Transit Authority is restoring bus routes cut during the pandemic and adding frequency on others after a 16 percent jump in ridership last year. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Plans for Austin's Project Connect light rail line also involve replacing car capacity with space for bikes, pedestrians and transit along the corridor. (KXAN)
- Maryland officials confirmed that Baltimore will get to keep a large federal grant to replace aging light rail cars. (Banner)
- San Diego's seven most dangerous intersections are getting new safety features. (Union-Tribune)
- Pittsburgh requires property owners to pay for their installation and maintenance, so no wonder the city's sidewalk network is so inadequate. (City Paper)
- Fort Worth's new bikeshare system started operating this week. (NBC DFW)
- Colorado Springs voters may decide the long-debated issue of whether to allow e-bikes on trails for non-motorized vehicles. (Government Technology)
- An Oregon bill would ban some especially fast e-bikes from using sidewalks and bike lanes. (KATU)
- Some Montana legislators literally want to force cyclists to ride the wrong way. (Cycling West)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Gaze Into the Future
Driverless cars still face challenges but seem more inevitable than ever. There are two ways it could go.
