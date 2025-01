Monday’s Headlines Reveal More on the New Orleans Attack

New Orleans officials said they didn't anticipate a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street ( ABC News ) despite being warned by both the Department of Homeland Security and a private security firm about the possibility of someone using a vehicle as a deadly weapon ( CNN ). Yet while bollards were being replaced, they did not deploy portable "Archer barriers" that could have stopped a 42-year-old Army veteran from ramming into Bourbon Street revelers with a Cybertruck and killing 14 people. ( NBC News