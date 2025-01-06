Monday’s Headlines Reveal More on the New Orleans Attack

- New Orleans officials said they didn't anticipate a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street (ABC News) despite being warned by both the Department of Homeland Security and a private security firm about the possibility of someone using a vehicle as a deadly weapon (CNN). Yet while bollards were being replaced, they did not deploy portable "Archer barriers" that could have stopped a 42-year-old Army veteran from ramming into Bourbon Street revelers with a Cybertruck and killing 14 people. (NBC News)
- A day after the New Orleans attack, police arrested a man who was driving on a sidewalk near the U.S. Capitol. (Washington Post)
- The attack also spurred Biking in LA to call for infrastructure to protect shoppers and tourists on Hollywood Boulevard. And Omaha is installing bollards in a popular retail and restaurant district (WOWT)
- Drivers have crashed their cars into one Portland home an astonishing 30 times. (KGW)
- Congestion pricing took effect Sunday in New York City (Times), but still faces significant opposition, including from President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to repeal federal approval after taking office (Politico).
- The EPA is letting a Florida company build a road out of radioactive fertilizer byproducts. (The Hill)
- Seattle progressives are wary of the city council taking control over how to spend a recent $1.5 billion transportation levy. (The Stranger)
- Whether Pittsburgh Regional Transit expands or faces fare hikes and service cuts depends on whether the Pennsylvania government can get its act together and fund transit. (Union Progress)
- San Francisco officials are worried that Trump will cancel the massive underground rail project known as The Portal. (Examiner)
- Cleveland will soon unveil plans for a three-mile downtown bike loop. (Scene)
- For a second time, Raleigh failed to find a contractor willing to build the city's first bus rapid transit line on budget. (News & Observer)
- Maryland's Purple Line could wind up being the most expensive light rail project in history, according to Montgomery County's top official, who blamed the Larry Hogan administration. (Montgomery Community Media)
- Bike Portland looks back on the top stories of 2024, including unacceptably high traffic deaths and, on a brighter note, the bike bus trend.
- Momentum Magazine suggests 12 New Year's resolutions for cyclists.
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Reveal More on the New Orleans Attack
New Orleans officials were warned that someone could use a vehicle to commit a terrorist attack, but didn't use equipment that could have prevented last week's tragedy.
