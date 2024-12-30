Monday’s Headlines Ring In the New Year

The national headlines are taking another short holiday break and will return Thursday.
- Momentum Magazine's Top 10 cycling stories include pieces on the uselessness of sharrows and how to prevent bike thefts.
- Mass Transit also named its Top 10 stories in the categories of buses and safety and security (registration required).
- And, check out Streetsblog's own year in review and year-end Streetsies awards.
- CalBike named its best and worst transportation stories of 2024, including a nod to Streetsblog's California, Los Angeles and San Francisco sites. Thanks!
- Transit agencies offering free far on New Year's Eve include: the Los Angeles Metro (KTLA), Denver's RTD (Gazette), the South Bay's Valley Transportation Authority (NBC Bay Area), Valley Metro in Phoenix (Arizona Republic) and Portland's TriMet (KGW).
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul finally signed a bill requiring major polluters to pay $75 billion for the damage they cause. (Splinter)
- With Donald Trump about to return to office, it's unclear whether the Twin Cities will receive more than $1 billion in federal funds for the Green Line. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- Austin defeated a lawsuit seeking to halt sales collections for light rail construction. (Bloomberg)
- The founder of the Pedal Ahead bikeshare in San Diego is no longer running the organization amid multiple probes into its spending of public dollars. (Union-Tribune)
- With a grant expiring, Tampa could cut service and/or reinstate fares on its popular streetcar. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Two more Washington cities — Bellingham and Shoreline — abolished parking minimums to encourage more housing construction. (KNKX)
- Seattle will add priority buses along Aurora Avenue during Interstate 5 construction. (The Urbanist)
- An Alabama bill would tack a $5 fee onto vehicle registrations to raise $26 million a year for transit. The state's transit trust fund has remained unfunded since it was created in 2018. (Reflector)
- A Colorado program that provided safe places for unhoused people to sleep in their cars has shuttered. (CBS News)
- A hit-and-run driver killed a Washington, D.C. man who was standing on a sidewalk on Christmas Eve. He was the 51st person and 19th pedestrian to die on D.C. streets this year. (Washington Post)
- A driver killed a woman walking across San Francisco's Great Highway, which will be closed to cars next year, setting a local record for traffic deaths in a year. (Standard)
- The Chicago sidewalk rat hole is the internet lore of the year, according to Utah State University's Digital Lore Project.
