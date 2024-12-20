Friday’s Headlines Share and Share Alike

- Data is mounting that shared transportation reduces congestion and has massive benefits for the environment. Bikeshares and e-scooters replace car trips, but even car-shares change how people think about the way they use automobiles. (Momentum)
- If car-sharing is so great, though, why are so many companies going bust? The numbers just don't seem to pencil out for a for-profit business, but maybe nonprofits that look at carshares like a last-mile solution for transit could work. (Fast Company)
- In a case involving Colorado's challenge to a new railroad that would allow for quadrupling a Utah oil field's production, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide just how far federal agencies can go in determining a project's environmental impact. (Inside Climate News)
- Automakers are ditching robotaxis because their profits are increasingly coming from software and digital subscriptions that allow for some, but not full autonomy. In other words, sell drivers a car, then make them pay monthly for self-driving features. (Forbes)
- The EPA approved a California law banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, as well as emissions standards that are stricter than federal requirements. (L.A. Times)
- The Montana Supreme Court ruled in favor of a group of young people who say the state must consider the impact of climate change on their future when considering projects. (The Guardian)
- To win broad support for a transit funding package in Massachusetts, residents statewide must be able to see how it benefits them personally, according to a new report from a sustainable transportation group. (Commonwealth Beacon)
- Dense mixed-use development is already springing up along Maryland's Purple Line, scheduled for completion in 2027. (CNU Public Square)
- Just in the nick of time, San Antonio won a $268 million federal grant for the bus rapid transit Green Line (SA Report). Chicago was also able to obtain a $1.9 billion grant for the Red Line while the Biden administration is still in office (WTTW)
- Wisconsin is relying too heavily on its general fund for highway construction and maintenance as gas tax revenue dwindles, according to a new policy report. (Urban Milwaukee)
- A Texas oil company's carbon capture project has the potential to mitigate climate change, but carries its own environmental risks. (Texas Standard)
- Birmingham, Alabama is using a federal grant to consolidate two bus lanes and expand microtransit, giving riders better access to jobs. (Birmingham Watch)
- Barcelona is setting a target of 30,000 parking spaces for bikes. (Cities Today)
- Windsor is working to educate drivers about new buffered bike lanes. (Star)
- It's summer in Sydney, and climate change is making children's playgrounds dangerously hot. (Morning Herald)
From the editors: Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. But the work Streetsblog does is not free; we rely on the generosity of our readers to help support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.
If you already support our work, thank you! Can you brag about us to your friends and ask them to support?
If you aren’t a supporter yet, please join us and help us push for a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable country for all. And happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!