Thursday’s Headlines … Psych!

It can be tough to break commuters out of their driving habit, even when other options are available. Behavioral science tells us why: It generally takes a major life shock to get people to change. ( Slate

Obsolete bikeshare bikes can be given a second life beyond recycling or the landfill simply by updating their software. ( Zag Daily

Thirteen of 15 Massachusetts transit agencies are going fare-free, but not the MBTA in Boston. ( States Newsroom

Just $600,000 in deferred maintenance caused a 2022 derailment in Charlotte, according to a Federal Transit Administration audit. ( WSOC

The Denver Regional Transportation District is seeking design-build bids for the last phases of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project. ( Mass Transit

Believe it or not, a pedestrian bridge reconstruction project over I-95 in Connecticut opened seven months early and $3 million under budget. ( ctpost

A new bike plan for Columbus, Ohio calls for almost 500 miles of new bike lanes, trails and shared-use paths. ( Underground

Cincinnati's Red Bike has enough money to keep operating through April but is seeking longer-term partners. ( WCPO

Fort Worth shut down its bikeshare program, but a new one operated by regional transit agency Trinity Metro is set to open in January. ( KERA

Toronto is proposing to limit the number of Uber and Lyft drivers to reduce congestion. ( Star

In India, Uber works more like a private transit agency than a ride-hailing app for solo users. ( Rest of World

Archaeologists unearthed hundreds of thousands of antiquities during a construction dig for a Greek subway. ( The Guardian

