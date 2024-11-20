Wednesday’s Headlines Stop Being Polite and Start Getting Real

- A former star of MTV's "The Real World" has been picked to work in an office with strangers and have his life taped as Donald Trump's transportation secretary. Post-reality TV, Sean Duffy went on to become a Wisconsin congressman, lobbyist and Fox Business anchor. (Politico, Vanity Fair, Streetsblog USA)
- Bloomberg has another roundup of mostly positive transit referendum results from across the country.
- Did fare evasion and the presence of homeless people on trains push urban voters toward Trump? (Slate)
- President Biden wants to finalize a tax credit for cleaner fuel before he leaves office. (Reuters)
- A Notre Dame study found that Black men face more hostility on transit, whether they're employees or passengers.
- Shanghai emits more greenhouse gases than any other city of the world, but the Permian Basin in Texas is by far the most polluting site globally. (South China Morning Post)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA announced it's postponing a bus network redesign as it faces a budget crisis. (Billy Penn)
- San Francisco's Muni is facing "catastrophic" service cuts unless voters agree to raise property and sales taxes. (Standard)
- Crippling debt is eating up the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's operating budget. (Commonwealth Beacon)
- A Twin Cities pilot program is paying unhoused people to pick up litter around Metro Transit stations. (Star Tribune)
- CNU Public Square highlights a new town center development with bike and rail access in the Maryland suburbs outside Washington, D.C.
- Houston is using its "walkable places" ordinance to allow more density at a 70-acre mixed use development. (Houston Public Media)
- Downtown Pittsburgh officials backed away from plans to ban cars from Market Square, but are still banning parking to make the area friendlier to pedestrians. (Post-Gazette)
- The Florida DOT is looking to put a six-lane stroad in Atlantic Beach on a diet. (First Coast News)
- Indianapolis cut the ribbon on a Morris Street complete streets project. (Recorder)
- Spokane has plans to build a 27-mile walking and biking network within the next three years. (Range Media)
- The Seattle city council voted to keep the South Lake Union streetcar open, but is opposed to the long-dormant Cultural Center Connector project. (The Urbanist)
- Another day, another silly argument against bike lanes on social media. (The Cool Down)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Stop Being Polite and Start Getting Real
Former "The Real World" cast member Sean Duffy is also a champion lumberjack. Will he take an axe to transit spending as Trump's transportation secretary?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s Would-Be US DOT Secretary Sean Duffy
Former Fox News host, congressman, reality TV star and competitive lumberjack Sean Duffy has sad he wants to "take an ax" to Washington. Will non-automotive modes get the chop, too?
I Tried to Hate-Ride a Waymo. Turns Out, I Loved It
And therein lies the problem with the autonomous vehicle revolution.
‘Stars On Cars’ Rating System Will Finally Grade How Safe Vehicles Are For People Their Drivers Hit
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has finally changed the nation's consumer safety rating system for new automobiles to accommodate vulnerable road users.
The Emissions Data GOP Pols Don’t Want Americans To See
Dozens of red states sued to stop the release of their state transportation emissions data. A new report gives a glimpse into what they were trying to hide.