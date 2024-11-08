Friday’s Headlines Remain Incomplete

- Three-quarters of states and more than 1,500 cities and other jurisdictions in the U.S. have a complete streets policy. Yet those initiatives have had little success in reducing road deaths, mainly because state and local governments don't spend nearly enough money on redesigning auto-centric streets. (CNU Public Square)
- After Donald Trump's election, President Joe Biden quickly moved to limit future oil drilling at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (CNN)
- All but one of 26 transit measures on ballots nationwide this year passed. (Mass Transit)
- Right turns into a bike's path are one of the most common ways drivers kill cyclists. Research from Rutgers University shows that installing bike lanes at intersections makes drivers more cautious. (Next City)
- Rather than drain the power grid, solar panels at electric bus depots can make them part of the grid. (EurekAlert)
- The D.C. Metro is facing a budget crisis, and says it needs 35 percent more funding to meet riders' needs. In the meantime, it's shifting priorities by getting rid of some bus stops and focusing on frequency along popular routes. (Washington Post)
- In Maryland, the Frederick Douglass Tunnel and Red Line could be on the chopping block under a second Trump administration. (WMAR)
- Two elections we missed: Massachusetts voters approved a measure granting Uber and Lyft drivers the right to unionize (New York Times). And Durham voters signed off on a $115 million bond measure for sidewalks (INDY Week).
- More than 400 people have been killed or seriously injured in Austin crashes this year. The victims are disproportionately "vulnerable users" like cyclists and people of color. (KXAN)
- Philadelphia transit workers could go on strike as early as today, with little progress on negotiations between a union and SEPTA. (Inquirer)
- City Paper takes a deep dive into traffic safety in Pittsburgh during the first year of Vision Zero.
- Louisville is aiming for early 2025 to start construction on a 9th Street revamp. (WDRB)
- The Utah DOT is looking at tolling and enhanced bus service to address wintertime traffic at a popular tourist attraction. (Town Lift)
- A $1 million federal grant will help Oklahoma City plan for transit-oriented development. (Oklahoman)
- Cleveland is using recycled rubber to repair broken sidewalks. (News 5)
- Add some vintage train sounds to your vinyl collection. (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Remain Incomplete
Cities and states aren't devoting enough funding to Complete Streets to put much of a dent in the problem.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: Would Our Cities Be Better Off Without Public Hearings?
Is the way America does public hearings making our cities more democratic, or obstructing the kinds of human-centered projects we need most?
Talking Headways Podcast: Thinking Bigger About Regional Economic Development
Waymaker Group CEO Julie Huls on economic development strategies for mid-sized cities, the impacts of the pandemic on regional thinking, and what a future of mega-regions means for cities trying to attract talent.
Thursday’s Headlines, Election Results Edition
Election Night brought bad news for federal climate policy, but mostly good news for local transit and environmental initiatives.
N.Y. Gov Twiddles Thumbs on ‘Unpausing’ First-in-Nation Congestion Pricing Before Trump Takes Office
New York Gov. Hochul is showing no urgency to "un-pause" congestion pricing before Donald Trump takes charge of the federal government.