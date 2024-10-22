Skip to Content
Car culture

‘Rage Against the Machine’: The Daily Toll of Cars in 18 Images

In this excerpt from the forthcoming, "The Architecture of Urbanity: Designing for Nature, Culture, and Joy," author Vishal Chakrabarti gives a powerful visual breakdown of how car dependency impacts our places.

12:02 AM EDT on October 22, 2024

Editor's note: The following is an excerpt from The Architecture of Urbanity: Designing for Nature, Culture, and Joy by Vishaan Chakrabarti and is republished with permission.

There are many forces that make our cities banal, inequitable, and unsustainable, but none is as deleterious as our daily use of the private automobile, which threatens human health, community experience, and planetary well-being.

As the direct cause of fatalities and injuries through accidents, airborne particulate matter, sedentary lifestyles that fuel an obesity crisis, isolation that reinforces loneliness and our sociopolitical bubbles, traffic congestion that creates psychological and societal harm, and the existential threat of global carbon emissions, daily car use — as opposed to the occasional road trip — has become a deadly addiction for which we must seek global rehabilitation.

When considered in tandem with the historic wrongs perpetrated on neighborhoods of color when freeways were first built, to the continuing pulmonary hazards tailpipes impose on those same neighborhoods today, driving to satisfy everyday needs in our cities perpetuates environmental injustice as much as it does global warming. This collateral damage is compounded by the sheer amount of public space and dollars private cars demand of urban areas, regardless of their power source, at a time when so many other pressing needs in our cities require room and resources.

Commuting by private car is damaging physically, fiscally, and socially, and the fact that entrenched special interests prioritize cars over urban density and the mass transit it enables is more than maddening. For these reasons global mobility advocacy doesn’t just rage against these machines but rages,
rages against the dying of the street.

The following chapter highlights the myriad adverse impacts of private cars in our daily lives and how we might change this self-imposed reality by adaptively reusing our streets for people:

Car commuting kills

Data from World Health Organization, Global Health Estimates 2020Source: World Health Organization
Data: World Health Organization and E. Dong, H. Du and L. Gardner
Data: Christine Hoehner, Carolyn Barlow, Peg Allen, Mario Schootman, “Commuting Distance, Cardiorespiratory Fitness, and Metabolic Risk,” American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 42, no. 6 (June 2012
Data: Erika Sandow, “Til Work Do Us Part: The Social Fallacy of Long-Distance Commuting,” Urban Studies, vol. 51, no. 3 (February 2014)

Heavy traffic correlates with health hazards ...

Data: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EJScreen, 2019 Version (Washington, DC: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 2023)

... compounding health disparities among marginalized populations

Data: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EJScreen, 2019 Version (Washington, DC: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 2023)

Cars erase our cities

Detroit Historical Society

Made worse by induced demand

Today, the negative impacts of cars are global

New mobility tech offers promise...

...but raise new questions

These two images are the same scale

A highway interchange in Los Angeles compared to the historic core of Florence, Italy.Photos: Google

Cars waste valuable space in cities

So let's fix the mistakes of the past

Vishaan Chakrabarti

Vishaan Chakrabarti is an architect, public thought leader, and the founder of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), a Manhattan-based design studio dedicated to building ecological, equitable, and joyous communities. He is the creative director for PAU’s growing portfolio of cultural, institutional, infrastructure, urban planning, and public space projects including Brooklyn’s Domino Sugar Refinery, Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Princeton's Hobson College, New York’s Pennsylvania Station, Columbus’ InterOculus, Indianapolis’ Wave Bridge, Philadelphia’s Schuylkill Yards, and the FAA’s new sustainable air traffic control tower prototype. As former Manhattan Planning Director after the events of 9/11, he helped to save the High Line, extend the #7 subway line, advance Moynihan Station, rebuild the East River Waterfront, expand Columbia University’s campus, and reincorporate the street grid at the World Trade Center. He taught at Columbia for over a decade and served as the Dean of the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley. Chakrabarti is the author of the highly acclaimed book A Country of Cities: A Manifesto for an Urban America (Metropolis Books, 2013) and The Architecture of Urbanity: Designing for Nature, Culture, and Joy (2024, Princeton University Press). He speaks widely on matters of urban architecture and the need to design cities to foster flourishing communities. You can see him speaking about his work and vision for TED here and here.

Read More:

