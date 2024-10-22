Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
safe streets

How Atlanta Passed Its Right-On-Red Ban

Atlantans can not turn right on red anymore — and could be a major step forward in making streets safer.

12:01 AM EDT on October 22, 2024

Photo: Rebecca Serna

Editor's note: this article is an excerpt from the Vision Zero Cities Journal and is republished with permission. For more information on the Vision Zero Cities 2024 conference, click here.

On February 14, 2024, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation prohibiting drivers from turning right on red in three central neighborhoods, a true win for Atlantans. Research shows that turning right on red poses significant risks to people who are most vulnerable in crashes: people getting around by foot, wheelchair, and bicycle. As drivers make right turns on red lights, their attention is focused on oncoming traffic from their left — not on people walking across the street or waiting in the bike lane on their right. With their attention elsewhere, drivers are more likely to turn into people outside of cars who have the pedestrian signal to cross. Recently, the Atlanta Department of Transportation found 65 fatalities and serious injuries over nine years involving right turns at signalized intersections. More than 40% of these crashes were found to be the result of car drivers turning right at red lights.

This legislation, which requires implementation before 2026, represents a major step in making our streets safer for everyone using our city’s roads and sidewalks to get around. But it wasn’t a given that we would get here.

Photo: Rebecca Serna

The effort to ban right turns on reds was inspired by Councilmember Dozier’s personal experience walking around Downtown with his family over the holidays. Even though they had the right-of-way at the signalized intersections, oversized SUVs kept encroaching into the crosswalks, drivers’ heads turned in the opposite direction, completely oblivious to the family’s presence.

The Councilmember started researching and learned about the national push to protect pedestrians in crosswalks by prohibiting turns at red lights, including a partial ban in Raleigh, NC, and citywide bans in New York City and Washington, D.C. If both peer cities and the cities Atlanta aspires to compete with saw promise in this sort of policy, it was something to consider for Atlanta.

The biggest initial challenge in getting support from legislators was that data was scarce. Several of the legislation’s detractors cited the lack of comprehensive national studies, specifically the fact that there had been no new research since 1994. The strongest study, from the early 1980s, showed pedestrian fatalities doubled in the immediate aftermath of the nationwide rule allowing right turns on red, which was initially passed with the hope of reducing gas use. Meanwhile, local crash data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation did not include details about whether the light was red during turns. However, several localized studies showed significant improvement in pedestrian safety in cities like San Francisco and Washington, DC after right-on-red bans. Powerfully, the Federal Highway Administration recommends banning right turns on red to increase pedestrian safety and decrease crashes at intersections, especially in combination with leading pedestrian intervals.

Photo: Rebecca Serna

In the end, these data were enough to successfully convince Atlanta City Councilmembers to support the no-right-on-red bill. Some supported it because, as pedestrians working Downtown near City Hall, many had experienced their own close calls. In an unexpected turn, we also found allies in councilmembers who drove some of the largest vehicles, who supported the effort due to near-misses they’d experienced with pedestrians. Finally, the narrow tailoring of this legislation to a handful of communities — focusing on the three neighborhoods of Downtown, Midtown, and Castleberry Hill, where pedestrian activity is the highest — helped us garner broader support, especially from colleagues who have little appetite for citywide initiatives.

The legislation was made additionally critical by the growing pedestrian safety crisis in Atlanta, which more than doubled between 2020 and 2022 and increased by 52% between 2020 and 2023 to the highest number of pedestrian deaths in over 40 years. Propel ATL’s research found clear racial disparities in pedestrian fatalities: Black Atlantans are more likely to be struck by car drivers and killed while walking. Over two-thirds of pedestrian fatalities in 2022 occurred in predominantly Black neighborhoods — which have fewer safety features like sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes due to practices like redlining and highway placement in Black communities. Atlanta’s no-right-on-red policy was championed as just one part of a larger legislative effort aimed at addressing this crisis, along with adopting the City’s first Vision Zero Action Plan and zoning changes to encourage more pedestrian-friendly land use.Some council members raised concerns about the potential for this ban to increase police interactions with Black and brown Atlantans, or to overburden low-income families. Designing safer streets can encourage safer behavior, rather than requiring additional enforcement. To address these important concerns, the City created an unarmed traffic enforcement unit and advocates are exploring income-based traffic fines.

Photo: Rebecca Serna
Photo: Rebecca Serna

No-turn-on-red signs are similar to stop signs: they rely primarily on people complying with the sign for their effectiveness. Other cities have found high rates of compliance. What’s more, it only takes one driver stopping to prevent everyone behind them from turning right on red.

Atlanta’s new no-right-on-red policy is a step towards real, measurable change in pedestrian safety. It’s also a chance to live out our declared values as a city that is both pedestrian-friendly and supportive of sustainable and safe ways of getting around. This policy and others like it will reshape our city’s future toward one that is more inclusive for everyone on our streets.

Rebecca Serna

Rebecca Serna has served as Executive Director of Propel ATL, formerly the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and PEDS, since 2007. She has a Master’s degree from Georgia State’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies in Urban Policy in Planning and Nonprofit Management. Serna was a bike/ped intern with the Georgia DOT and draws on her experience as a Fulbright in Bogotá, Colombia, where she studied participatory planning practices and innovative public transportation projects. Awards include the 2020 Advocate of the Year from the League of American Bicyclists and 2015 Woman of the Year from the Women in Transportation Seminar.

Jason Dozier

Jason Dozier represents District 4 on the Atlanta City Council. After graduating from Denison University with a degree in education, Jason joined the Army where he served as a reconnaissance officer in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Jason holds advanced degrees from the University of Georgia and Georgia State University. In addition to his District 4 commitments, Jason has contributed to Atlanta’s well-being through board service with Invest Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, West End Community Improvement District, Atlanta Urban Development Corporation, and Partners for HOME Continuum of Care Governing Council.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Double-Parked

Cities all over the U.S. are getting rid of minimum parking requirements, and it's kind of surprising that New York isn't yet one of them.

October 22, 2024
Sprawl

President Sprawl? What’s With Pols Talking About Developing Federal Land?

The federal government's job should be "to make sure that all people have the choice of living in the community that they choose and that they’re able to afford to live there,” said one activist.

October 22, 2024
Car culture

‘Rage Against the Machine’: The Daily Toll of Cars in 18 Images

In this excerpt from the forthcoming, "The Architecture of Urbanity: Designing for Nature, Culture, and Joy," author Vishal Chakrabarti gives a powerful visual breakdown of how car dependency impacts our places.

October 22, 2024
Reconnecting Communities

Reconnecting Communities: Are We There Yet?

Advocates warn: to reconnect communities, you have to listen to them.

October 21, 2024
See all posts