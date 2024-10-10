Thursday’s Headlines Are Nonbiased

- Automated cameras ticket drivers roughly proportionately by race, whereas human police are more likely to pull over and ticket Black drivers than white ones, according to a Chicago study. (The Conversation)
- The Washington Post interviewed families that are happy with their decision to go car-free. But due to the U.S.'s auto-centric infrastructure, in many places a car or multiple cars are a necessity, and people without one risk down the economic ladder.
- The Federal Transit Administration has opened up grant applications for $1 billion in federal infrastructure funds to improve intercity rail service outside the Northeast Corridor. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Even smart people who should know better give out inane advice like "look both ways" that puts the onus on pedestrians rather than drivers or street design, Angie Schmitt writes. (Unpopular Opinions)
- Microtransit provider Via introduced a hybrid transit system in Sioux Falls that combines on-demand vans with fixed-route buses (CityLab). It will be an interesting experiment to watch for other small cities that don't have the density to support a robust traditional transit system.
- Some Texas officials are getting behind the idea, long pushed by Mexico, of a high speed rail line connecting Austin, San Antonio and Monterrey. (My San Antonio)
- A civil rights complaint against the Frederick Douglass Tunnel project in Baltimore suggests that sustainable transit advocates could be more sensitive to the concerns of historically marginalized communities. (Streetsblog USA)
- WPLN explains Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's proposal for a network of bus rapid transit lines.
- Amtrak is upgrading rail yards to accommodate new trains, starting in Philadelphia. (Inquirer)
- Seattle recently cut the ribbon on Overlook Walk, a pedestrian-friendly waterfront development that replaced the Alaskan Way Viaduct. (The Urbanist)
- YouTuber Jack Doherty totaled his $200,000 sports car while using his phone to livestream behind the wheel (Road and Track). But cyclists are the problem, right?
Human cops disproportionately stop Black drivers, while automated cameras don't show the same bias, according to one recent study.
