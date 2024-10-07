- Electric pickup trucks may spew fewer emissions than gas-powered models, but they're still harmful to the environment and dangerous to pedestrians due to their heavy batteries and sheer size. (BBC)
- Tesla's "Autopilot" feature isn't meant to be full self-driving, but some Tesla owners are using their vehicles as de facto Uber and Lyft robotaxis. (Reuters)
- Highway construction costs have tripled in the past 20 years and rose almost 10 percent in the past year alone. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Modular roundabouts are cheaper than traditional construction methods and can be installed more quickly. (Equipment World)
- Compact argues that, if progressives want to pass initiatives like congestion pricing, they need to prove that, like Robert Moses, they can get things done.
- New safety rules have reduced the number of e-bike fires in New York City buildings. (NY Times)
- Philadelphia's Roosevelt Boulevard proved that speed cameras prevent crashes and deaths. (Next City)
- Better transit in the Atlanta suburbs could help households cope with the rising cost of housing by reducing transportation costs. (Civic Circle)
- A Vision Zero task force in Indianapolis will convene for the first time later this month. (Recorder)
- Colorado broke ground on its first bus rapid transit line, along East Colfax Avenue in Denver. (CBS News)
- Twin Cities suburbs are reducing their minimum parking requirements. (Star Tribune)
- Houston Mayor John Whitmire's vision of Vision Zero is a zero-tolerance approach to traffic violations. (Houston Chronicle)
- San Antonio transit agency Via is pushing a small tax on phone plans to fund transit. (News4SA)
- D Magazine tells Dallas to sweep the dang bike lanes.
- It's a Pacific Northwest feud as one Seattle writer scoffs at Portland's paltry downtown bike lanes. (BikePortland, Seattle Bike Blog)
Monday's Headlines Pick Up Where They Left Off
Auto designers will have to rethink their approach to pickup trucks in the electric age, according to the BBC.
