Thursday’s Headlines Are Down on the Corner, Out in the Street

- Corner stores are making a comeback as cities roll back exclusionary zoning policies. That's key to reducing auto dependency, because people aren't going to walk if they don't have anywhere to walk to. (CityLab)
- An advisor to President Biden spoke at the recent Climate Week conference about the health benefits of decarbonizing transportation. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A new study produced scientific evidence that people are less likely to walk during heat waves, which are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. (Cities)
- Consolidation in the railroad industry has resulted in more extremely long freight trains that delay Amtrak trains on shared tracks, block pedestrian crossings and are more likely to derail. (Boondoggle)
- Sound Transit is moving ahead with the West Seattle Link Extension despite cost estimates jumping by about $3 billion. (The Urbanist)
- Milwaukee drivers could now see jail time if they're convicted of reckless driving repeatedly. (WISN)
- A loophole in California law has long meant that autonomous vehicles, lacking a driver, can't be ticketed. A new law allows police to issue the manufacturer a "notice of noncompliance," but it's unclear what happens after that. (NBC Bay Area)
- The first draft of a new Pittsburgh bus route map prioritizes more frequent service along popular routes. (WESA)
- A construction industry-funded poll in Maryland found that two-thirds of voters want to spend more on roads, but only a third want to spend more on transit. (Maryland Matters)
- Hurricane Francine knocked at least 80 New Orleans bikeshare bikes out of service, and now less than a third of Blue Bikes bikes are actually available to ride. (WWNO)
- Less than half of Europeans drive on a daily basis, while 40 percent take transit, according to a study of 83 cities. (Euronews)
- Straphanger writes about staying in a car-free Swiss village where residents get around by e-bike, electric bus, gondola and even a self-service funicular.
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Down on the Corner, Out in the Street
Bring a nickel, tap your feet as you avoid having to get into your car to drive out to the big-box strip mall.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Eight Ways To Reimagine Parking Spaces
This Park(ing) Day, 175 groups across multiple countries transformed curbside parking stalls into bedrooms, terraces, living spaces and more.
Wednesday’s Headlines Get Political
In today's headlines, the vice presidential debate tackles housing, and more on how Project 2025 would kill federal transit funding and safety regulations.
Opinion: We Need More Consequences for Reckless Driving. But That Doesn’t Mean More Punishment
"Punishment" and "consequences" aren't synonyms — and when we confuse the two, we lose lives on our roads.
Week without Driving Day 1: Adventures on an E-Trike
SBCAL board member and friend Abby takes on the Week Without Driving.