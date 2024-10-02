Wednesday’s Headlines Get Political

- Tim Walz and JD Vance sparred over housing policy during Tuesday's vice presidential debate. (CBS News)
- Project 2025, the conservative blueprint for a second Trump administration, calls for eliminating transit funding, spending more on highways, banning Vision Zero from federal policy and loosening fuel efficiency standards. (Planetizen)
- Transit agencies large and small are facing service cuts if they can't find new revenue sources to replace federal pandemic funding. (Marketplace)
- A new book argues that city centers go into "doom loops" when they emphasize offices over residential and recreational space. (CNU Public Square)
- Children, the elderly, people who can't afford a car — nondrivers of the world, unite! (The Urbanist)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill requiring speed-limiting equipment in new cars. (Los Angeles Times)
- Transit funding is a high priority as the Pennsylvania House of Representatives reconvenes this week. (Philadelphia Tribune)
- Emergency funding for the Memphis Area Transit Authority is unlikely, but the city council could consider a dedicated funding source by the end of the year. (MLK50)
- Metro Transit's controversial police chief quietly left his post in the midst of an investigation. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- The head of Massachusetts' highway department talks about why it has the lowest rate of traffic deaths in the country. (Governing)
- New Orleans is taking steps to make the city more walkable in preparation for hosting the Super Bowl. (Fast Company)
- The D.C. city council is investigating ride-hailing service Empower. (Washington Post)
- Colorado's Regional Transportation District has made some service changes intended to reduce delays. (CBS News)
- Ontario is considering building a tunnel that would add even more lanes to the widest freeway in North America. (Jalopnik)
- Traffic deaths in London are down 30 percent over the past decade. (Traffic Technology Today)
- Sixty years ago, Japan's first bullet trains left the station, and the shinkansen remains a shining example of how to run a passenger rail system. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Get Political
In today's headlines, the vice presidential debate tackles housing, and more on how Project 2025 would kill federal transit funding and safety regulations.
