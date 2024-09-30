- Projections assuming that motorists will keep driving more and more miles can become self-fulfilling prophecies when transportation planners try to accommodate the demand rather than working to reduce it. (Planetizen)
- A new Federal Transit Administration directive requires transit agencies to do something about assaults against their employees. (Trains)
- It's not true that Kamala Harris is busing supporters to rallies to artificially boost attendance. (Reuters)
- A New York judge ruled that a legal effort to revive congestion pricing can proceed. (NY Times)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill strengthening Caltrans' complete streets policy. (CalBikes, Streetsblog CAL)
- If voters repeal Washington state's landmark climate law this fall, it would be a huge blow for transit funding. (The Urbanist)
- A long-range plan for Twin Cities Metro Transit would shift money away from express buses for downtown commuters and toward serving people who wish to live a car-free lifestyle. (streets.mn)
- The GoTriangle CEO who was brought on to guide a North Carolina light rail project is leaving because the feds have made clear they won't fund the project, essentially killing it. (Raleigh News & Observer)
- Detroit is reshaping Gratiot Avenue, a major thoroughfare where drivers have hit 100 pedestrians and killed 38 people in the past four years. (Michigan Chronicle)
- Next year Colorado legislators will consider a fee on cars and light trucks to fund bike lanes and other safety improvements for non-drivers. (Newsline)
- College Park has a plan to expand bike lanes around the University of Maryland. (DC News Now)
- A Milwaukee "art car" covered in traffic cones that was designed to draw attention to reckless driving broke down a month after its launch. (Journal-Sentinel)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Keep Rising Forever
...but the number of miles people drive might not, despite predictions to the contrary — unless planners make those predictions come true by building more lanes.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
The Insider: How to Blow the Whistle on a Federal Transportation Agency
Quon Kwan's research could have lead to regulations that says saved hundreds of pedestrians and cyclists in large truck crashes. Instead, the analysis was quashed.
Chicago Advocates Calm Traffic (And Make a Case for Low-Tech Infrastructure) With Music
Calif. Governor Newsom Signs Complete Streets Bill
Finally! State law will require Caltrans to plan and build a transportation system for everyone who uses California roads.
DENIED: N.Y. Gov. Hochul’s Fails in Bid to Toss Pro-Congestion Pricing Suits Out of Court
A State Supreme Court judge will give congestion pricing supporters a real day in court!