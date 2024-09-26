Thursday’s High-Tech Headlines

- V2X technology allowing vehicles to communicate with each other is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's "moonshot" toward Vision Zero. (Bloomberg)
- Cities are using new technology to change the way they use curbs; for example, installing sensors to restrict loading zones to emissions-free vehicles. (Government Technology)
- Technology can also help make streets safer by helping to identify dangerous corridors and enforce traffic laws. (American City and County)
- New Rochelle, New York — split in half by a six-lane highway in 1958 — is one of 130 communities using federal funding to stitch themselves back together. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Doom Loop roundup:
- The CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit warned skeptical state legislators that without state funding, Pittsburgh will became a place where people need a car to live. (Post Gazette)
- San Francisco's transit agencies could face a budget deficit of up to $700 million by 2027. (Examiner, ABC 7)
- Virginia officials are looking for a long-term solution to the D.C. Metro's funding woes. (Mercury)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit passed a new budget without service cuts, but still smaller than what staff recommended. (KERA)
- The Memphis Area Transit Authority cut five bus routes in the midst of a dispute with the city over releasing funds in a timely fashion. (MLK50)
- A $17 billion transit referendum in Gwinnett, Georgia's second-largest county, is on the ballot in November. Previous efforts to join Atlanta transit agency MARTA failed, but this time the county is proposing its own system. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- The D.C. Metro is returning to automated trains 15 years after it stopped using them in the wake of a deadly crash. (Washington Post)
- New batteries will allow Seattle trolley buses to travel three times farther off-wire. (The Urbanist)
- An Amtrak route between Chicago and Miami will temporarily pass through North Carolina to avoid tunnel repairs in New York. (Blue Ridge Public Radio)
- Angie Schmitt writes about life in her (almost) 15-minute neighborhood in Cleveland. (Unpopular Opinions)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s High-Tech Headlines
Three ways technology is changing transportation, plus more bad financial news from local transit agencies.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
US DOT Takes Critical Step to Stop Assaults on Transit Workers
U.S. transit agencies must identify where transit workers are at risk of assault, and what they're doing to protect them — which could force some officials to take a hard look at whether those strategies are working.
Report Shows — Again — Why Cities Must Build Safe Bike Lanes
"We need more protected, low-stress infrastructure," says the bike manager for a major Midwestern city. A report shows he's right.
Bicycle Transit Systems Beefs Up To Compete With Lyft After Acquiring BCycle
When the new acquisition finalizes next month, Bicycle Transit will operate in nearly 30 cities — more than three-times as much as its publicly traded competition.
Carpocalypse Now: New York MTA Releases Granular Bus Speed Data Showing Need for Congestion Pricing
The new segmented data allows everyone to see which sections of bus routes are most clogged by traffic — and, by extension, which would have benefitted the most from congestion pricing.