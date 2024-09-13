Friday’s Headlines Debate the Debate

- As usual, the existential issue of climate change got short shrift during Tuesday's presidential debate. Kamala Harris retreated to the middle, bragging about record oil production under the Biden administration, while Donald Trump offered his usual word salad. (Slate)
- A New York Times reporter who's been covering self-driving cars for a decade explains firsthand why they still need human help.
- Global banks have helped fossil fuel companies hide almost $7 billion in tax havens, according to a new study. (Reuters)
- For families that live in urban areas, biking and walking around the city instead of driving is good for your kids' mental health, writes one San Francisco mom and safe streets advocate. (Standard)
- Combining functions like streets, transit and parks into one Department of Infrastructure helped Jersey City quickly build safer and more functional public spaces. (CNU Public Square)
- Suburban growth around Alabama's four largest cities is far outpacing growth within the cities, leading to longer commute times. (Governing)
- Ridership on Nashville's WeGo transit system recently surpassed pre-COVID levels. (Mass Transit)
- ABC 24 examines how the Memphis Area Transit Authority got to the point where it had to cut its budget by a quarter.
- Seattle is planning for walking and biking access to the new West Seattle Link Extension. (The Urbanist)
- Even though streetcar service was a condition for Republicans to hold their convention in Milwaukee, ridership on The Hop actually fell during the RNC. (Record)
- Ordinarily sedate elections for Denver's Regional Transportation District could get spicy this year. (Colorado Public Radio)
- Cleveland bike advocates are taking an active role in crafting the city's first mobility plan since 2007. (The Land)
- The Post and Courier editorial board urges Charleston to do something about a surge in drivers killing pedestrians.
- Salt Lake City residents formed a human bike lane on busy South Temple to encourage the city to build more real protected bike lanes. (Tribune)
- Why do so many TikTok food "critics" shoot their videos while sitting in their cars? (Washington Post)
Friday's Headlines Debate the Debate
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump got one measly question related to climate change, and Slate wasn't impressed by either's answer.
