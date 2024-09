If you didn't know it — there's a war on cars.

You see it on Fox News. You see it on local TV. You hear it from politicians.

But the fact is: the car is having a war on us.

Thankfully, Streetsblog NYC Founder Aaron Naparstek, plus activists Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear founded "The War on Cars" podcast — which is now adding in video. Here's the trio's first salvo — a pithy, witty, concise synopsis of why cars suck: