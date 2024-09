Thursday’s Headlines Walk on the Wild Side

For the first time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is proposing rules requiring cars to undergo testing for preventing pedestrian head injuries, which is particularly important as trucks and SUVs keep getting taller and heavier ( Associated Press Streetsblog ). What's stopped them from doing this earlier? Well, as Angie Schmitt reports, a lot of it has to do with styling, and regulators didn't want to stop automakers from designing macho-looking trucks.