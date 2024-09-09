- The Biden administration awarded more than $1 billion in grants for 354 traffic safety projects around the country, such as fixing an intersection near a park in Memphis' historically Black Orange Mound neighborhood. (Route Fifty)
- Events like Burning Man show that adding more electric vehicle chargers does nothing to prevent congestion, blunting the environmental impact of EVs. (Bloomberg)
- Recent auto sales show that, at least for now, consumers prefer plug-in hybrids to EVs. (Automotive News)
- Don't believe Donald Trump when he promised $2 gas. (News Nation)
- Shailen Bhatt is resigning this week as head of the Federal Highway Administration. (Detroit News)
- Hamilton Nolan writes about how cars have messed up — he used a different word — most American cities, and the excruciatingly long process it will take to fix that.
- A growing number of states are realizing that rolling stops are safe for cyclists — as long as both cyclists and drivers are educated on why. (Momentum)
- An L.A. Metro light rail line in the San Fernando Valley received an $893 million federal grant. (ABC 7)
- Traffic cameras on Philadelphia's notoriously dangerous Roosevelt Boulevard have been a rousing success, with a 50 percent reduction in deaths and 90 percent less speeding. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Facing a $240 million deficit, Philly transit agency SEPTA is proposing raising rates. (NBC 10)
- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed suspending payments into a fund for future transit projects (Herald) but later reversed course after pushback from other elected officials (CBS News).
- A Washington, D.C. bike ride last weekend drew 10,000 people. (WTOP)
- Acclaimed director Daren Aronofsky is making a biopic about Elon Musk for indie horror studio A24. (Jalopnik)
- Any Gen Xers out there remember these Fisher Price transportation toys? (The Autopian)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Behind the Eight Ball
A recently awarded second round of federal street safety grants is still just a drop in the bucket as pedestrian deaths remain high.
