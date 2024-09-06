Friday Video: New York City Has a ‘Concrete’ Plan for Better Bike Lanes

New York City has some big plans to protect people on bikes. But how do they actually take those ideas from a pipe dream to a concrete reality?



Check out the latest episode from Streetfilms, where our own Clarence Eckerson Jr. talks to NYC DOT's Office of Livable Streets about how the agency builds new curbs, islands, diverters, and more, and how they decide which lanes get that sought-after infrastructure. And along the way, spot a few places where the Big Apple has graduated from beat-up "quick-curbs" to full-on Jersey barriers — and maybe, with the right inspiration, your city can, too.