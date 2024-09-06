New York City has some big plans to protect people on bikes. But how do they actually take those ideas from a pipe dream to a concrete reality?
Check out the latest episode from Streetfilms, where our own Clarence Eckerson Jr. talks to NYC DOT's Office of Livable Streets about how the agency builds new curbs, islands, diverters, and more, and how they decide which lanes get that sought-after infrastructure. And along the way, spot a few places where the Big Apple has graduated from beat-up "quick-curbs" to full-on Jersey barriers — and maybe, with the right inspiration, your city can, too.
Friday Video
Friday Video: New York City Has a ‘Concrete’ Plan for Better Bike Lanes
Curbs, diverters, and jersey barriers, oh my!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday’s Headlines Fought the Law and the Law Won
Next City examines the link between traffic enforcement and traffic safety, and concludes that enforcement is only effective when it targets truly dangerous behavior.
Recent Pedestrian Fatality Cases Rise on Chicago Streets
Pedestrian deaths are so common on Chicago roads, Streetsblog hasn't been able to cover all the tragedies.
Talking Headways Podcast: Transit Leadership for the Future
What if you are a great chef and you just want to cook and you don't want to manage people? Welcome to leadership.
Thursday’s Headlines Miss the Cheese Wagon
School buses are often the main transit service in sprawling areas, but increasingly they're leaving many students behind,