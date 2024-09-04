- The U.S. has spent $12 billion on subsidies for unproven climate change technologies like carbon capture, benefitting Exxon and other polluting companies. That money could have gone toward more effective solutions like electric transportation and green energy, (The Guardian)
- Extreme heat and flooding are causing bridges to deteriorate faster. One in four steel bridges may collapse by 2050. (New York Times)
- A bipartisan group of 350 mayors signed a pact to electrify their city fleets and add more EV chargers. (Governing)
- A 31-mile trail network and a cap over part of the Downtown Connector are among the transportation projects the Atlanta Regional Commission recently approved. (WSB-TV)
- Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez continues his sidewalk crusade by reporting on the city's lack of a process for getting them fixed.
- Philadelphia is considering adding concrete barriers to bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets. (Philly Voice)
- Austin wrapped up the first round of Vision Zero projects that voters agreed to fund with a $15 million bond issue back in 2016. (KXAN)
- About 100 Nashville Uber and Lyft drivers voted to form a union last week, then went on strike over Labor Day weekend. (Tennessee Lookout)
- The decision to make the Silver Line bus rapid transit rather than light rail could doom a Charlotte transportation referendum. (WFAE)
- A proposed Salt Lake City law would prohibit the demolition of housing for parking structures unless the housing is replaced elsewhere. (KSL)
- Wichita officials are backing away from a proposal to stop subsidizing car storage on public property after motorists complained. (Eagle)
- Boulder is considering getting rid of minimum parking mandates. (Daily Camera)
- The Washington Post published a lovely comic about crossing the country by train.
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Seek Subsidies
The U.S. and other wealthy Western nations have wasted $30 billion on climate change mitigation technologies that don't work, according to a Guardian investigation.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
What the Media is Getting Wrong About the Gaudreau Brothers’ Deaths
It made national headlines when these two professional hockey players and brothers were killed on their bikes. The systemic failures that lead to their deaths, though, didn't generate nearly as much press.
In New York, The School Year Will Start Without Promised Stop-Arm Cameras
Automated stop-sign enforcement won't be enabled on New York City school buses in time for the first day of class on Thursday.
How Cities Are Getting Creative To Reclaim Public Space for People
Putting in parks and plazas isn't the only way to reimagine "public spaces" around the needs of people, a new report argues — and if we do it right, these projects can be a powerful tool for equity and health.
Are Memphis’s Massive Transit Cuts The Start of an Alarming Trend?
Memphis's iconic trolley service was recently shut down — and now, as agencies across America come up against hard fiscal realities, much of its bus service is on the chopping block, too.