Tuesday’s Headlines Are History Repeating Itself

- California's ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars, set to take effect in 2035, is actually nothing new. In the 1960s, as emissions blanketed cities in smog, state legislators tried to limit or ban gas-powered cars and almost succeeded. (Grist)
- More than half of Uber and Lyft trips are taken by people who would have otherwise used more sustainable modes of transportation — walking, biking, carpooling or transit — or would not have traveled at all, according to a University of California-Davis study. (Green Car Congress)
- The system of self-driving Teslas in tunnels underneath Las Vegas drilled by another Elon Musk company is still not working properly. (Electrek)
- Authorities say they have a suspect in custody who is suspected of shooting and killed four sleeping passengers on a Chicago train early Monday morning. The victims may have been homeless, leading to calls for more security and assistance with resources on transit. (CNN)
- A recent audit detailed waste, dysfunction and construction delays within the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's transportation columnist says MARTA is too important not to get its act together.
- The Houston Metro quietly dialed back on plans on for a new bike lane (Chron) and shifted resources away from a bus rapid transit line to HOV lanes (Landing), prompting more concerns about Mayor John Whitmire's agenda.
- A group called the Moral Budget Coalition is asking Mayor Paul Young to spend $20 million on the Memphis Area Transit Authority to avoid devastating layoffs and service cuts affecting tens of thousands of riders. (WREG)
- A driver killed a Sacramento teen who was walking on a stretch of road that the city never redesigned for safety after another teenage pedestrian was killed there 17 years ago. (Bee)
- Under fire from bike advocates, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker made a speech reiterating her support for Vision Zero. (CBS News)
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed a policy committing to Vision Zero by 2037 (Urban Milwaukee). Meanwhile, Milwaukee city officials say their traffic calming efforts are working to slow down drivers (Wisconsin Public Radio).
- Riders packed Seattle's new Lynnwood light rail line when it officially opened on Friday. (The Urbanist)
- Portland transit agency TriMax opened a new $215 million Red Line BRT extension. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- Hamburg has the laudable goal of ensuring that 80 percent of trips are made on transit, foot or bike by 2030, but the dubious tactic of fulfilling that goal using unproven self-driving shuttles. (City Lab)
Tuesday's Headlines Are History Repeating Itself
Grist reports a largely unknown story about how states, congressmen and labor unions tried to restrict or ban polluting vehicles in the 1960s, and almost succeeded.
