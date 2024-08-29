- The $110 billion for highways in the Biden administration's infrastructure law have helped states restart road projects that were languishing for years. (Governing)
- The U.S. DOT just released $800 million for low-carbon building materials (Construction Dive) and $500 million for electric vehicle chargers (Fast Company)
- A New York City startup that rents e-bikes to delivery drivers is expanding to Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C, (Axios)
- Politico finally took notice of the transportation culture war now that congressional Republicans are trying to forbid Washington, D.C. from enacting street safety measures.
- A California bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk would codify a state policy requiring Caltrans to prioritize bike and pedestrian infrastructure in road projects. (Politico)
- D.C. police are forming a new unit devoted to traffic enforcement. (Washington Post)
- The Memphis transit board approved a budget that will lay off half the agency's workforce. (Fox 13)
- Often ignored in the debate over roads versus light rail, a Charlotte area transportation referendum would boost bus funding by 50 percent. (Axios)
- Newly release plans for "the Stitch" call for a pedestrian pathway and garden over the downtown connector in Atlanta. (AJC)
- Streetsblog editor Kea Wilson was featured on a WBUR podcast about Chicago's progress towards bike-friendliness.
- A private company is proposing a commuter rail system in Milwaukee. (Urban Milwaukee)
- San Antonio is bringing back good old fashioned transit maps. (Human Transit)
- The inaugural Twin Cities Bike Tour is expected to draw 2,000 participants. (Star Tribune)
- "I don't ever see anyone using that sidewalk/bike lane!" Tampa's new eco-counter provides raw stats in a very public place. (That's So Tampa)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Better Never Than Late
A bunch of red state road projects that were stalled for lack of funding are moving now thanks to the Biden administration.
Wednesday’s Headlines Go Small
Some carmakers like Ford have finally realized it's in their interest to sell smaller electric vehicles. But will drivers buy them, and will Republicans ever accept them?
This Bill Would Finally Address Huge Cars That Kill Pedestrians
This bill would finally require regulators to do what advocates say they should have done years ago: stop giving five-star safety ratings to huge trucks and SUVs that are virtually guaranteed to kill a pedestrian on impact.
California’s Complete Streets Bill Has Come a Long Way
S.B. 960 has been through the wringer, but negotiations have produced a strong, flexible, much improved approach to ensuring streets are complete — that is, not built solely for cars.
Tuesday’s Headlines Get Out of the Way
When cities try to discourage driving or make streets safer, their state governments often step in to stop them, Yale Climate Connections reports.