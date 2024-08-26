Monday’s Headlines Clam Up on Climate Change

- Kamala Harris and other top Democrats seem to see climate change as a lose-lose issue: Talk about the Biden administration's efforts to fight global warming and risk losing Pennsylvania swing voters, or emphasize the uptick in domestic oil and gas production and risk alienating young voters. (Washington Post)
- The Biden administration is spending $800 million on grants to make cities like New York, Seattle and Minneapolis more walkable. (Planetizen)
- Gas prices are falling and could dip under $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021. (NPR)
- Uber is partnering with GM affiliate Cruise on autonomous taxis, despite the latter's checkered-at-best track record on AV safety. (CNBC) Cruise's safety history isn't exactly spotless either. (Reuters)
- Electrek lists every vehicle that qualifies for a federal tax credit this year.
- Landlords are offering perks like free parking to entice renters as vacancy rates rise in major metro areas. (Fox Business)
- Ohio is in the top 10 of states for vehicle miles driven, energy consumed by transportation and the size of its interstate system. It's also 33rd in transit ridership and funds transit at 10 percent of the national average. (Ohio Policy Matters)
- WFAE explains what's actually in that $25 billion transportation plan metro Charlotte leaders recently agreed on. It's a 60/40 split in favor of transit over roads, with most of the funding coming from a proposed sales tax.
- The Washington state DOT is requesting $150 million to fix unsafe state highways that run through major population centers. (The Urbanist)
- The Eno Center for Transportation found that Austin is mostly following best practices when implementing its Project Connect transit plan. (KXAN)
- Palm Beach residents are ready for $8 million in safety improvements on a high-crash stretch of A1A. (WPTV)
- A modified Denver sidewalk maintenance program would require homeowners to pay $150 per year. (Gazette)
- Louisville officials are trying to convince the Kentucky legislature to legalize speed detection cameras. (WHAS)
- Michigan is holding a "Shark Tank"-style competition to drum up mobility solutions from startups. (MLive)
Monday’s Headlines Clam Up on Climate Change
The Harris-Walz ticket seems reluctant to talk about the Biden administration's climate change achievements for fear of falling prey to Donald Trump's attacks.
