- The CEO of Flix North America, the intercity bus company that bought Greyhound three years ago, says he plans to integrate the merged services with regional operators and local transit. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Transportation for America reminds us that the U.S.'s sprawling suburbs and unwalkable streets are the result of intentional policy choices going back 100 years.
- More than 400,000 high school students have signed up for the L.A. Metro's free unlimited pass program. (Los Angeles Times)
- A new law signed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz aims to curb copper thefts from streetlights, among other places. (Star Tribune)
- Salt Lake City is rebuilding a major barrier in 300 North to slow down drivers and add protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- The Portland Bureau of Transportation says that five-lane 82nd Avenue is too narrow for bike lanes. (Bike Portland)
- Kansas City is testing its new streetcar tracks. (Fox 4)
- Austin officials are wrangling over how to spend $300 million for preventing residents along a future light rail line from being displaced. (Monitor)
- An argument over parking in Baltimore led to a mass shooting that killed one person and injured seven more. (WBAL)
- Spokane recently became the largest city in Washington to eliminate parking mandates. (The Urbanist)
- The new downtown plan for Denton, Texas, includes more space for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as more trees and water features to cool people down. (Record-Chronicle)
- Lansing's redesign of Michigan Avenue forces cyclists to ride on the sidewalk. (WKAR)
- India has built more than 400 miles of passenger rail lines in the past 10 years (Economic Times). The country is also seeing a dramatic rise in the number of girls who are biking to school, thanks to bike distribution programs in rural areas (Business Insider).
- A new subway line in Sydney is drawing rave reviews. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Release the Hounds
Greyhound's new owner told Smart Cities Dive the company plans to relocate bus terminals to public transit stations.
