- Los Angeles could show its residents and traffic-choked cities everywhere by putting on a car-free Olympics in 2028. But will all the projects necessary get done in time? (New York Times)
- Despite his generally pro-union stances, Tim Walz's only veto as governor of Minnesota was of a bill raising wages and providing labor protections for Uber and Lyft drivers. He then brokered a compromise bill that kept the ride-hailing services from the leaving the state. (Insider)
- Dedicated bus lanes not only improve transit service, they also calm traffic. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- With just one exception, metro Charlotte cities have agreed on a plan to form a regional transit authority and raise sales taxes to fund transit expansion. (Observer)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit could lose $6 billion over the next 20 years if member cities follow through on threats to cut their contributions to the agency. (Express)
- Caltrain debuted its cutting-edge electric bus fleet in the Bay Area. (ABC 7)
- New Jersey Transit is taking over 20 bus routes slated to end when the private company that ran them declared bankruptcy. (NJ.com)
- Transit advocates were disappointed when a $3.4 billion plan to redesign Chicago's iconic DuSable Lake Shore Drive did not include bus lanes. (WBEZ)
- Organizers behind Salt Lake City's Rio Grande Plan to bury a rail corridor are hoping for 2034 Winter Olympics funding. (KSL)
- Madison, Wisconsin, opted for bus rapid transit over light rail because it's cheaper and easier to build. (Cap Times)
- The Boulder Daily Camera editorial board supports safe designs for all streets.
- New Orleans is losing its awnings that provide shade and shelter on the sidewalk. (Times-Picayune)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Go for the Gold
With the Paris Olympics over, attention turns to 2028 host Los Angeles. Can the notoriously car-centric city really pull off a car-free games?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Sustainable Transit Advocates Unite for Harris-Walz — And Against Trump’s Embrace of Fossil Fuel
"Train Lovers for Harris/Walz," the latest group to formed to boost Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
How to Debunk the ‘Need’ for Destructive Road Widenings
Transportation agencies have a thousand reasons why they need "just one more lane, bro." Here's how to spot their distortions and lies and call them out.
Monday’s Headlines for the Win
Secretary Pete hits the campaign trail for Harris/Walz, and more in today's headlines.
Chicago Advocates are Demanding a People-Friendly Lake Shore Drive
The advocates and elected officials who attended and spoke are upset that IDOT and CDOT's current plan simply rebuilds the 8-lane shoreline highway with no transit lanes.