Wednesday’s Headlines Play Walzing Kamala

- Climate change activists applauded Kamala Harris' selection of Tim Walz to be her running mate, citing his environmental record (E&E News; Red, Green and Blue). Kea Wilson compiled some facts about Walz's mostly progressive, yet imperfect, record on transportation as governor of Minnesota (Streetsblog USA).
- Truck traffic is generating high levels of air pollution around e-commerce delivery warehouses. (Grist)
- David Zipper wrote about one of the less often heard benefits of car-free streets: peace and quiet. (City Lab)
- Uber and Lyft keep winning legal fights at the state level over labor rights and wages for their drivers. (Bloomberg)
- Paris set the stage for a car-free Olympics in 2028, but it's increasingly unclear whether Los Angeles will be able to follow through. Getting there will require more funding and radical changes in how street space is allocated. (Dwell)
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed pressured the city transportation agency to kill a Chinatown bike lane after backlash. (Standard)
- Austin's Cap Metro has halted its conversion to an all-electric bus fleet, citing problems with range. (KUT)
- New low-floor train cars in Sacramento are a "game changer" for disabled riders. (Bee)
- A downtown Atlanta trail aims to give urban Georgia State University a more campus-like feel. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Boston is learning that if you build bike lanes, cyclists will come. (Globe)
- New Hampshire is launching a study on transportation options for elderly and disabled residents. (Bulletin)
- A proposed scenic bikeway in Oregon would lead riders through old-growth forests. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Wednesday's Headlines
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz didn't just fall out of a coolibah tree. He has a strong track record on transportation and environmental issues as governor of Minnesota.
