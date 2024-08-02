Friday Video: What the U.S. Can Learn About Street Design From Japan

With just 12 percent of trips taken by car and one of the densest development patterns in the entire world, Tokyo is worlds away from most auto-dominated U.S. cities. Some advocates argue, though, that American urbanists can learn more from the Japanese capital than we think — if we open our minds to a new set of solutions.

Check out this recent City Beautiful Video, where host Dave Amos reflects on a recent trip to the Big Mikan and how simple actions like slashing parking, focusing on transit, and cracking down on bike theft have resulted in streets so safe and accessible they don't even need sidewalks.