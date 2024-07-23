Tuesday’s Headlines Are Running Hard

- Bloomberg looked into Vice President Kamala Harris' record on climate change and found that she's been to left of President Biden. As a candidate in 2020, she supported a $10 billion climate plan and a ban on fracking, and in the Senate she opposed the Dakota Access pipeline.
- The Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term includes a lot of bad ideas, and some of them have to do with transportation, such as ending subsidies for public transit, rolling back Vision Zero guidelines and banning states from enacting their own emissions regulations. (City Nerd)
- Streetsblog interviewed Transportation for America's Beth Osborne about the Heritage Foundation's GOP playbook. Spoiler alert: She hates it.
- Progressive website Truthout sums up the Republican Party platform as, "DRILL, BABY, DRILL!"
- The Biden administration announced $5 billion in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law for more than a dozen bridge projects. (Route Fifty)
- The Justice Department is appealing two recent court decisions striking down a Biden administration rule requiring states to submit plans to cut tailpipe emissions. (Trucking Dive)
- New Mexico has the most distracted drivers, while Rhode Island has the fewest, according to a report from an injury law firm. (Autoblog)
- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg broke ground on a $1.5 billion Long Beach shipyard project that will reduce congestion and emissions by allowing more cargo to be shipped by rail rather than truck. (Associated Press)
- The Microsoft outage that fried airports last weekend also disrupted Denver light rail. (CBS News)
- More North Texas cities are trying to cut the funding they provide to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. (Observer)
- Pittsburgh is using cheap and easy "quick build" projects like speed humps to make neighborhoods safer. (Union Progress)
- In September New Orleans will launch a pilot program handing out free bus and streetcar passes to 18-24-year-olds. (Times-Picayune)
- The mayor of Kaua'i announced a goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2040. (Kaua'i Now)
- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Tempe and rode a Valley Metro streetcar. (KJZZ)
- Tucson's SunLink streetcar is 10 years old. (KGUN)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday's Headlines Are Running Hard
More political news: Today's top stories delve into Kamala Harris' record on climate change and Republicans' plans for the Trump administration if he returns to power.
