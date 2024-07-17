- Transit agencies have a lot of concerns these days, including how to adapt to a post-pandemic environment and how to provide on-time bus service despite increasing traffic congestion, according to one contractor's survey. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Henry Grabar read that NYU study we referenced Monday about the failure of high-speed rail in the U.S. and concluded that the federal government needs to not only streamline the permitting process, but to wrest control away from the states and consultants, and develop its own in-house expertise. (Slate)
- Many light rail systems in the U.S. are too slow and/or don't serve enough populated areas or popular destinations to be successful. (Home Signal)
- Charlotte has a plan to diversify its transportation system, but doesn't have a plan for how to pay for it. (Charlotte Magazine)
- Experts weigh in on how to revitalize downtown San Francisco. (Urban Land Institute)
- More than 3 million people rode Capital Bikeshare in the first half of 2024, up 18 percent from this time last year. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Saporta Report lays out the case for light rail on the Atlanta Beltline.
- It won't be easy, but you can live without a car in Austin. A lot of residents wish it were easier. (KUT)
- The Times-Picayune has an in-depth article on the history of New Orleans' iconic streetcars.
- For more than a century, St. Petersburg has loved and protected its hexagonal sidewalk slabs. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Here's a look at what Maryland's Purple Line trains will look like. (NBC Washington)
Wednesday's Headlines Got the Worried Blues
Transit agencies listen to that whistle blow. They're going where they never gone before.
