- High-speed rail has the potential to transform the country, but has not succeeded in the U.S. primarily due to the lack of a dedicated funding source and an onerous permitting process, according to an NYU study. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Reece Martin predicts that North America's lackluster passenger rail system is going to hold back economic growth compared to Europe and China.
- The Conversation delves into how to turn stroads into complete streets.
- Massachusetts voters could decide whether Uber and Lyft drivers have the right to form a union. (ABC News)
- Oakland is expanding its "universal basic mobility" program that gives prepaid debit cards to low- and middle-income residents to spend on transit. (Los Angeles Times)
- Chicago transit agencies are asking for more funding but resisting efforts at administrative reform. (Sun-Times)
- Tampa is making strides on a protected two-way bike path. (That's So Tampa)
- Minneapolis is planning a pilot program to install speeding and red-light cameras. (KSTP)
- Norman abolished parking requirements simply by changing the word "required" to "recommended" in its code. (CNU Public Square)
- Billings is drafting a new bike and pedestrian master plan. (KULR)
- Toledo is adding bike lanes but also more parking to downtown streets. (WTOL)
- Jarrett Walker talks about how he helped an Irish town double its transit service. (Human Transit)
- Berlin officials say its new longer trams will encourage drivers to leave their cars at home. (Railway Gazette)
- Berlin also built a cycle track underneath an elevated rail line. (Momentum)
Monday's Headlines Go Through Basic Training
An NYU study looks into why the U.S. is lagging behind on high-speed rail, and one transportation expert ponders the impact on growth.
