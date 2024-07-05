- What is about the "death cult" of cars that makes even educated liberals lose their minds when someone proposes modest safety improvements? (The Discourse Lounge)
- The National Transportation Center at Morgan State University compiled a report on Complete Streets best practices.
- Record heat waves caused by climate change mean that sidewalks can cause searing burns. (Seattle Times)
- Uber and Lyft never really did leave Minneapolis, but their upstart competitors are still growing. (Star Tribune)
- Vision Zero improvements at Austin's most dangerous intersections led to a 30 percent decline in injuries and deaths. (Community Impact)
- Cleveland cyclists say the city isn't making fast enough progress on bike infrastructure. (Ideastream Public Media)
- Colorado transit officials believe the simple change of leaving elevator doors open while at rest could cut crime at light rail stations. (Westminster Window)
- Albuquerque bought electric vans for an on-demand microtransit program. (KUNM)
- Tulsa bikeshare This Machine is shutting down. (News on 6)
- Looking for something to do this weekend? The D.C. area offers several transit-accessible railroad museums. (Greater Greater Washington)
Friday’s Headlines Spark Fireworks
Happy Fourth of July! Housing and transit writer Darrell Owens ponders why so few Americans seem to care about all the deaths caused by cars and drivers.
Friday Video: How Ghent Gets Kids To School Without Cars
This Belgian city has found a better way to get students to class — and they have some lessons to share with America.
Wednesday’s Headlines Believe in Monsters
And so does the CEO of Ford. That's how he described some vehicles while calling for a shift to smaller EVs as pedestrian deaths remain high.
Are U.S. Cities Demanding the Equitable Micromobility Access Their Residents Need?
Bike and scooter share can be a powerful tool to give underserved communities a better alternative to car — but only if those communities can actually use it.
Tuesday’s Headlines Reign Supreme
The Biden administration could see many of its climate change rules, including restricting tailpipe emissions, reversed after the Supreme Court limited the extent to which federal agencies can interpret laws.