Tuesday’s Headlines Are 15 Minutes Away

- Living in a 15-minute city sounds objectively great, so why are they so divisive? The New Republic argues that, inside minds covered by tinfoil caps, it got mixed up with COVID lockdowns.
- Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted that the ride-hailing company has taken its drivers for granted. (MSN)
- Traffic Technology Today details just some of the transit projects that are benefiting from billions of dollars in federal investment.
- A funding bill that could have saved struggling Bay Area transit agencies has been put on hold for this year. (San Francisco Standard)
- A Charlotte transit plan blocked by road-loving Republican state legislators is showing signs of life, but the latest version would cap spending on rail at 40 percent of the total package. (WFAE)
- The Twin Cities' Metro Transit is doubling the number of unarmed agents aboard trains. (KSTP)
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is backing a snow removal pilot program to clear sidewalks for students and others on foot, but some officials are balking at the cost. (NBC Chicago)
- Kansas City will spend $4 million on road diets for its high-injury network this year. (KCTV 5)
- Cincinnati is beefing up parking enforcement, with the additional revenue going to the Connector streetcar. (Local 12)
- Milwaukee's two streetcar lines will operate as one during the upcoming nine-day Summerfest. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Tampa's streetcar is on pace to carry 1.3 million riders this year. (That's So Tampa)
- With the final public hearing on a Seattle transportation levy scheduled for this afternoon, Seattle Bike Blog notes that drivers killed six people there just last week alone.
- An Instagram star in an extremely loud Dodge Charger Hellcat is terrorizing one Seattle neighborhood. (New York Times)
Changes in 15-minute cities have been beneficial, if relatively modest, so why do they inspire such backlash from the right? The New Republic turns to Gabriel Moreno for answers.
