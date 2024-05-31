Roundabouts have been a ubiquitous feature of the European roadway landscape for decades, slashing serious crash rates by encouraging drivers to slow down. But how does the U.S. approach to this game-changing infrastructure compare to our friends across the pond?
To find out, YouTuber BicycleDutch visited one of the few American cities to embrace the roundabout with open arms: Carmel, Indiana. And along the way, he explores how the city's 150+ (!) roundabouts feed into an impressive walking and cycling network, what impact it's had on the local economy, and how on earth all this stuff got built in conservative, small-city America.
Give it a watch, and you think Carmel's pretty sweet, check out our 2022 interview with mayor Jim Brainard here.
Roundabouts
Friday Video: What the Dutch Think of America’s Roundabout Capital
Carmel, Indiana has become nationally famous for slowing down drivers. But what do Europeans think of its progress?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday’s Headlines Pedal Politically
The simple act of riding a bike has now become part of the culture war, in defiance of facts.
Talking Headways Podcast: Amtrak vs. Brightline in Ohio
Cleveland journalist Ken Prendergast on ntercity passenger rail in greater Ohio and the competing interests of Brightline and Amtrak.
Three Unseen Harms of America’s Pedestrian Death Crisis
If 7,500+ dead pedestrians isn't enough inspire change, maybe the ocean of injuries, grieving loved ones and lost opportunities can.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Roadkill
Slate lays out how humans are driving many species to extinction — literally — including possibly ourselves.