Thursday’s Headlines Taste Great and Are Less Filling

- In his new book "Bicycle City," Dan Piatkowski argues for going "car-lite" as a more realistic and achievable goal than car-free cities. (Planetizen)
- Children born in a low-emission zone are 13 percent less likely to have asthma, according to a new German study. (Medical Xpress)
- Electrifying the nation's bus fleet would produce massive environmental and health benefits, a Carnegie Mellon study says. (Streetsblog USA)
- If cities were really serious about Vision Zero, they'd stop building roads for fast-moving cars, writes Charles Marohn at Strong Towns.
- Even back in the 1950s, urbanist Jane Jacobs was an avid cyclist and an early critic of American car culture. (Common Edge)
- The Brookings Institute has a new hub to track federal infrastructure grants.
- Friend of Streetsblog Angie Schmitt wrote an eyewitness account of a Greyhound passenger attacking a bus driver. (Unpopular Opinions)
- The National Highway Safety Administration opened an investigation into Waymo after one of its driverless cars was caught on video in San Francisco swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid a unicyclist. (Jalopnik)
- A study found that Massachusetts transit agencies need better funding and more rural service (New Hampshire Public Radio, Commonwealth Beacon).
- Despite Austin's opposition to widening I-35, a regional planning board dominated by suburban counties voted against freezing funding for the project. (KUT)
- Houston turned a massive parking lot into a 37-acre park that also helps with stormwater drainage. (Fast Company)
- A new task force report reveals the contradiction between building new highways and Minnesota's carbon emissions goals. (MinnPost)
- An Indianapolis city councilor is introducing Vision Zero legislation. (WISH-TV)
- Seattle's first fully protected intersection is now open. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- The Omaha streetcar's design is 90 percent complete, and the city placed an order for six cars. (3 News Now)
- Connecticut's e-bike rebate program could move to a lottery system, as there were 6,400 applications for just 470 vouchers last year. (Government Technology)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Taste Great and Are Less Filling
Is shooting for "car-lite" cities a more realistic goal than "car-free"? One author thinks so. Either way, new evidence suggests that less exposure to emissions lowers the risk of asthma.
