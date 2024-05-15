Wednesday’s Headlines Think Walking Is for the Children

- Communities that have implemented Safe Routes to School have seen significant declines in injuries among students, drivers are still killing an alarming number of children as they walk or bike to school. (American City and County)
- A lot of bus-lane projects are calling themselves bus rapid transit, but they don't meet the standards for true BRT. (Streetsblog USA)
- CalBike has advice on how to be a Complete Streets ambassador.
- A bike lane could be included in the rebuilt Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Baltimore Banner)
- San Diego safety advocates are calling on the city to fix its "Fatal 15" intersections (CBS 8, Streetsblog CAL)
- Why is it such a headache to get traffic safety projects approved in Philadelphia? (Billy Penn)
- A trial began in Massachusetts on ride-hailing drivers' labor rights, Uber and Lyft denied they're transportation companies, comparing themselves to travel agents instead. (Commonwealth Beacon)
- Twin Cities suburbs are expanding their bike infrastructure. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- The zig-zag design of a new bike lane on busy Woodward Avenue in a Detroit suburb is dangerous, according to a cyclist who was hit by a driver. (Axios)
- San Francisco is hiring more fare inspectors on Muni. (Standard)
- Seattle has announced options for replacing a driving lane on Highland Park Way with one for walking and biking. (West Seattle Blog)
- The double-tracked South Shore Line through Gary is now open. (Trains)
- The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority approved a kinda-sorta BRT line in Clayton County. (Fox 5)
- A new Salt Lake City economic development proposal calls for turning Main Street into a pedestrian mall. (Building Salt Lake)
- Civil Beat makes the case for a robust bikeshare in Oahu.
- Bismarck has started a bikeshare with four docks in city parks. (Studio 701)
- Reimagining West Hartford's downtown means replacing street parking with bike and pedestrian facilities. (We-Ha)
- A driver who crashed into a St. Paul light rail train is suspected of DUI. (CBS News)
- Here are 10 reasons why you should start biking to work more often. (Momentum Mag)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Think Walking Is for the Children
Speeding drivers kill 100 students a year and injure another 25,000, as many cities have not implemented proven safety measures like traffic calming and marked crosswalks near schools.
