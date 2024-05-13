Monday’s Headlines Put People Over Parking

- The U.S. devotes more space to storing cars than housing people, but in some cities that is beginning to change (Reuters). Many cities worldwide are now starting to prioritize transit, walking and biking over parking (Momentum). That includes Canadian cities like Montreal and Vancouver, which recently made some streets car-free (CBC).
- While bikeshares appear to have avoided the calamitous drop that transit agencies experienced during the pandemic, there is still a lot to learn about peoples' commuting habits by bike. (Virginia Tech News)
- State legislators are considering consolidating transit agencies in cities like San Francisco and Chicago, hoping that such streamlining will improve service and make it easier to address funding gaps. (Governing)
- New York City's Vision Zero initiative cut traffic injuries by 30 percent and saved Medicaid $90 million in health care costs over five years. (NY Times)
- Cargo e-bikes — or, as Curbed calls them, tiny electric trucks — are the future of package delivery in NYC and probably more cities, too.
- Biking in Chicago grew more than any other U.S. city over the past five years, but cyclists say the local government is still not doing enough to protect them. (Sun-Times)
- Although Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell upped his transportation levy proposal $100 million to $1.45 billion, transit advocates say at least $1.9 billion is needed. (Crosscut)
- As Houston Mayor John Whitmire backs away from bike and pedestrian safety projects, residents are questioning the city's commitment to Vision Zero. (Fox 26)
- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a law increasing penalties for drivers who hit cyclists in bike lanes, inspired by a diplomat who was killed riding her bike in 2022. (WTOP)
- Michigan is considering replacing its gas tax with a vehicle-miles road usage charge. (Detroit News)
- Milwaukee is considering providing more frequent streetcar service during popular lakefront festivals. (Recorder)
- Indianapolis-area residents can now get free annual Pacers Bikeshare passes. (WISH)
- Here's a cheap electric car for zipping around town that's more like a golf cart with doors and a roof. (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Put People Over Parking
The U.S. has more than 1 billion parking spaces — about three for every person — so it makes sense that cities don't want to build more.
