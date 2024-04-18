Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Turn Up the Heat

Whether you realize it or not, climate change is here, and not just in the form of natural disasters.

12:01 AM EDT on April 18, 2024

  • Climate change is already happening, and it's crippling and killing us — particularly low-income people and people of color. (New York Times)
  • The e-scooter landscape seems to be changing from a Wild West libertarian attitude to one of sustainability as the industry matures. But safety concerns remain, even if they pale in comparison to the threat posed by cars. (Grist)
  • Density — or rather, proximity — is a better way to help people reach their destination faster than increased speeds. (Planetizen)
  • Tesla owners are quite displeased that the company's so-called "full self-driving" feature keeps ramming their cars into curbs and popping their tires. (Jalopnik)
  • Free parking is choking New York City. (Strong Towns)
  • The Charlotte Area Transit System is aiming to reduce light-rail headways to 12 minutes. (Axios)
  • Phoenix's Valley Metro is considering extending the Tempe streetcar line from the Arizona State campus to Mesa. (12 News)
  • The Kansas City streetcar is experiencing a surge in ridership leading to calls for additional service. (KCTV 5)
  • After abandoning a previous proposal, Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demmings says he'll put a sales tax for transit on the ballot in 2026. (Orlando Sentinel)
  • Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is focusing on cleanliness and safety in its 2025 budget requests. (Voice)
  • Citing broken promises, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is making a move to take over the state's independent transit agency. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • A San Jose "turbo roundabout" has actually resulted in more crashes, but officials insist it will be safer once drivers get used to it. (Mercury News)
  • Minnesota is offering a rebate program for e-bike purchases. (CBS News)
  • A Toronto bakery is facing blowback after going off on bike lanes on social media. (blog TO)
  • Guerilla urbanism is nothing new. The Guardian has the story of mostly female masked avengers who saved British historical landmarks from destruction.

