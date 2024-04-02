Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Running on Empty
Empty, often blighted parking lots are the scourge of American cities, reports the Washington Post.
Study: Fentanyl Use Rising on the Roads — But No One Knows by How Much
Fentanyl-linked car crashes seem to be increasing — but testing isn't, and neither are solutions.
Data: State DOTs Look Nothing Like the Residents They Serve
Why are state DOTs so overwhelmingly white and male — and what impact does it have on road users who don't share those identities?
Monday’s Headlines Bring Bad News for Biden
Republicans won the first round of a lawsuit against a historic Biden administration policy that requires transportation agencies to track greenhouse gas emissions from driving.
Friday’s Headlines Hush That Fuss
New BRT in Denver, the case for reimagining parking lots, and more in today's headlines.