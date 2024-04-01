Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Bring Bad News for Biden

Republicans won the first round of a lawsuit against a Biden administration policy that state and local transportation agencies track and plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from driving.

12:01 AM EDT on April 1, 2024

Matt Boitor, CC
  • A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas struck down a Biden administration rule requiring state and local transportation agencies to report greenhouse gas emissions and develop plans to reduce them (Reuters). Meanwhile, the administration announced new regulations aimed at heavy-duty trucks and buses (Fox News) and emissions from oil drilling (Washington Post).
  • More than half of fatal crashes take place on wide, fast, high-volume arterial roads, and three-quarters of those are next to low-income neighborhoods. Solving the problem will be tough because such roads are the result of decades of auto-centric policies. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Drivers go too fast and don't pay attention at intersections, even those with signalized crosswalks, thanks to poor road design. (Transportation for America)
  • Not everybody works 9-to-5 anymore, which is good in a lot of ways but terrible for mass transit. (Transportist)
  • Dallas approved $30 million in contracts to improve sidewalks near transit lines and bring them up to ADA standards. (Morning News)
  • Austin completed a road diet on Bluff Springs Road, where there is a crash every eight days on average. (Axios)
  • Advocates are calling on Buffalo to stop blaming victims and start redesigning streets to protect pedestrians. (News)
  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed's latest plan to reduce pedestrian deaths includes making Haight Street car-free and restricting right turns on red. (Chronicle)
  • Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens still has not said where several new MARTA stations will be located (Rough Draft), but one near the Atlanta Beltline won't supplant plans to extend the streetcar there (Fox 5).
  • Development is booming around soon-to-open Seattle transit stations. (Seattle Times)
  • As Uber and Lyft leave Minneapolis following a vote on minimum wages for drivers, a driver-owned collective is ready to step into the void. (CBS News)
  • A Detroit man shot five people outside a nightclub in a dispute over parking. (NBC News)
  • The kids are alright: A Drake University student says Des Moines needs light rail. (Times-Delphic)
  • A subway series involving Milwaukee? Brewers star Christian Yelich and several teammates took the 7 train to their Opening Day game at Queens' Citi Field (MLB.com). The Brew Crew swept the Mets, while the headlines' beloved Braves took two of three in Philadelphia.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Hush That Fuss

New BRT in Denver, the case for reimagining parking lots, and more in today's headlines.

March 29, 2024
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Saving Transit from the Fiscal Cliff

March 28, 2024
Safe System Approach

Why We Care About Some Transportation Tragedies More Than Others

Why do we respond to major transportation disasters with so much urgency — and why don't we count our collective car crash epidemic among them?

March 28, 2024
Promoted ArchivesCongestion Pricing

The Toll of History: MTA Board Approves $15 Congestion Pricing Fee

New York City's first-in-the-nation congestion pricing tolls are one historic step closer to reality after Wednesday's 11-1 MTA board vote. Next step: all those pesky lawsuits.

March 28, 2024
See all posts