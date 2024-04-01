Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Bring Bad News for Biden
Republicans won the first round of a lawsuit against a Biden administration policy that state and local transportation agencies track and plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from driving.
Friday’s Headlines Hush That Fuss
New BRT in Denver, the case for reimagining parking lots, and more in today's headlines.
Why We Care About Some Transportation Tragedies More Than Others
Why do we respond to major transportation disasters with so much urgency — and why don't we count our collective car crash epidemic among them?
The Toll of History: MTA Board Approves $15 Congestion Pricing Fee
New York City's first-in-the-nation congestion pricing tolls are one historic step closer to reality after Wednesday's 11-1 MTA board vote. Next step: all those pesky lawsuits.