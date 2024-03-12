Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Breathe Easy

Reduced pollution in low-traffic London neighborhoods is resulting in health benefits worth the equivalent of $6,000 per person.

12:52 AM EDT on March 12, 2024

London has 85 low-traffic neighborhoods (LTN) that prioritize cycling and walking over driving. As shown in this photo, LTNs often feature narrowed roadways for motor vehicles, widened sidewalks for pedestrians and outdoor eating, prohibitions on through motor-vehicle traffic, reduced speed limits, and traffic-calming devices such as speed humps and raised crosswalks. Photo: Transport for London.

  • Creating low-traffic neighborhoods creates health benefits that are 100 times greater than the cost of implementing them, according to a London study. (The Guardian)
  • Companies have wasted $50 billion trying to develop self-driving cars that could've been spent on transit or high-speed rail instead. (Jalopnik)
  • A new Federal Highway Administration policy requires states to assess roadways for bike and pedestrian safety. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The FHWA approved a plan to add four lanes to I-94 through Milwaukee, although a lawsuit is likely. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Maryland lawmakers do not want to pay for a high-speed rail line between New York and Washington, D.C. (Baltimore Fishbowl)
  • There a still a lot of questions about a proposal for an elevated bullet train through Dallas. (D Magazine)
  • Portland's transportation commissioner, who's running for mayor, is being a bit cagey about whether he supports bike lanes. (Mercury)
  • Limited Amtrak service has resumed in Southern California, where a landslide blocked tracks in January. (KTLA)
  • The cost of extending Bay Area Rapid Transit rail to San Jose rose again to $12.75 billion. (Spotlight)
  • The Washington state legislature is loosening restrictions on using cameras for traffic enforcement. (The Urbanist)
  • Today Atlanta is synonymous with gridlock, but 100 years ago it had a world-class streetcar system. (Atlanta Magazine)
  • Other European cities want to follow Paris' lead and discourage SUVs. (CNBC)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Car culture

How Many People Does Car Culture Kill, Exactly?

One in 32 people around the world die from car crashes, car-related air pollution, and car-related lead exposure every year. But even the astonishing number doesn't tell the whole story.

March 12, 2024
Environmental Justice

Letter from Minneapolis: The Legacy of Highway Construction

Highways were convenient tools to rid the cities of perceived social ills, a mindset deeply embedded in white supremacy. Here's how it played out in two neighborhoods.

March 12, 2024
VMT

Find Out How Much Your State Would Benefit From Cutting Car Travel

A new calculator demonstrates the power of VMT reduction in just a few clicks — and helps advocates fight for policies to make it possible.

March 11, 2024
Today's Headlines

Business Is Booming for Monday’s Headlines

Business owners often fret when a bike lane is installed nearby, especially if it involves removing parking. But they shouldn't.

March 11, 2024
See all posts