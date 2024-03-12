Tuesday’s Headlines Breathe Easy
Reduced pollution in low-traffic London neighborhoods is resulting in health benefits worth the equivalent of $6,000 per person.
More from Streetsblog USA
How Many People Does Car Culture Kill, Exactly?
One in 32 people around the world die from car crashes, car-related air pollution, and car-related lead exposure every year. But even the astonishing number doesn't tell the whole story.
Letter from Minneapolis: The Legacy of Highway Construction
Highways were convenient tools to rid the cities of perceived social ills, a mindset deeply embedded in white supremacy. Here's how it played out in two neighborhoods.
Find Out How Much Your State Would Benefit From Cutting Car Travel
A new calculator demonstrates the power of VMT reduction in just a few clicks — and helps advocates fight for policies to make it possible.
Business Is Booming for Monday’s Headlines
Business owners often fret when a bike lane is installed nearby, especially if it involves removing parking. But they shouldn't.