Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Escalated Quickly

There's no question that building more bike lanes encourages more people to bike. But when more bike people, people who don't bike get even madder.

12:01 AM EST on February 28, 2024

File photo: Gersh Kuntzman
  • If you build bike lanes, bikes will come, according to a new study out of Ireland. But if you want to avoid bikelash, better consult with everyone first. (Momentum Mag)
  • While traffic safety is at least now recognized as a "shared responsibility," not enough people are taking responsibility for creating a safe system.. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Texas will never stop widening I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, according to the director of the Texas DOT. (KXAN)
  • Houston residents are watching whether Mayor John Whitmire's decision to rip out a median on a dangerous street was a one-off or a sign of antipathy toward safer streets. (Landing)
  • Leaders in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County hope the fifth time's the charge when it comes to asking voters to approve transit funding. (Gwinnett Post)
  • Does metro Baltimore need its own transit authority? (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Albuquerque has done nothing to prevent pedestrian deaths on its deadliest stretch of road since adopting a Vision Zero policy last year. (Journal)
  • A Kentucky bill would ban EV chargers anywhere a gas station isn't allowed. (Green Car Reports)
  • Anti-bike protesters are trying to force the resignation of Baltimore's bikeshare director over an online spat. (Fox 45)
  • Former Seattle mayor Mike McGinn talked to Strong Towns about his early-aughts battle over the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
  • The young son of a Blue Jays pitcher was hospitalized after a driver hit him at spring training in Florida. (ESPN)
  • Toronto transit fares are now integrated with other Ontario agencies, preventing double-charging. (Global News)
  • Spain is banning domestic flights that would take less than two-and-a-half hours by train. (Euro News)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Distracted

Distracted driving rose 20 percent during the pandemic, with U.S. drivers using their phones during 58 percent of trips, according to data collected for insurance companies.

February 27, 2024
Pedestrian Death

Pedestrian Deaths Are Down — But They’re Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic

Don't pop the champagne just yet.

February 27, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Who Regrets Tearing Down the Embarcadero Freeway?

An excerpt from John King's Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities—and a reminder of how much attitudes can change about car-dominated cities and infrastructure.

February 27, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Like Stadiums Without Parking

The lack of parking at Kansas City's new soccer stadium is a feature, not a bug. Plus other news.

February 26, 2024
See all posts