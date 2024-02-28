Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Escalated Quickly
There's no question that building more bike lanes encourages more people to bike. But when more bike people, people who don't bike get even madder.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Distracted
Distracted driving rose 20 percent during the pandemic, with U.S. drivers using their phones during 58 percent of trips, according to data collected for insurance companies.
Pedestrian Deaths Are Down — But They’re Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic
Don't pop the champagne just yet.
Who Regrets Tearing Down the Embarcadero Freeway?
An excerpt from John King's Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities—and a reminder of how much attitudes can change about car-dominated cities and infrastructure.
Monday’s Headlines Like Stadiums Without Parking
The lack of parking at Kansas City's new soccer stadium is a feature, not a bug. Plus other news.