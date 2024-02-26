Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Likes Stadiums Without Parking

The lack of parking at Kansas City's new soccer stadium is a feature, not a bug. Plus other news.

12:03 AM EST on February 26, 2024

Photo: KC Current|

The KC Current opened a new stadium.

  • The lack of parking at Kansas City's new soccer stadium is a feature, not a bug. (Star)
  • Fare-free transit is helpful for low-income workers, but also subsidizes those who can afford to pay while leaving transit agencies without enough revenue to pay drivers. (Stateline)
  • The Federation of American Scientists says federal highway funds should be tied to zoning reform to encourage cities to build more housing and less parking.
  • State DOTs are binging their federal infrastructure funds on highways, and it's even worse than transit advocates initially feared. (Streetsblog USA)
  • The U.S. DOT is offering $250 million in grants for projects that reduce highway congestion. (Green Car Congress)
  • Pittsburgh advocates say Pennsylvania transit needs even more funding than the $1.4 billion increase Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing (Union Progress). And in Philadelphia, riders are fighting to save the Chestnut Hill West light rail line (Philly Voice).
  • Houston's BCycle is struggling to survive long enough for the Houston Metro to set up its own bikeshare. (Houston Public Media)
  • The editor of The State Press, Arizona State's school paper, urges students to quit complaining about parking on campus, and to walk to class or take the train instead of driving.
  • The Twin Cities Metro has officially deployed its newly hired of unarmed fare-checkers. (Star Tribune)
  • There's a lawsuit in New York City over the slow pace of cab accessibility. (amNY)
  • In a visit to Oahu, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed confidence in the island's long-struggling light rail project. (Honolulu City Beat)
  • New rules limit the e-bike options for people hoping to take advantage of Colorado's rebate program. (Axios)
  • Omaha received one bid of $47 million to build six cars for the city's new streetcar line. (World-Herald)
  • Tucson will spend $55 million to widen part of Grant Road to six lanes. (Builder Developer News)
  • Providence approved a Vision Zero policy amid a rash of hit-and-run crashes. (ABC 6)

