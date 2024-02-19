Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Data-Driven

Does your city know where fatal crashes are actually happening? Plus, Pete Buttigieg revisits rail safety one year after East Palestine.

12:01 AM EST on February 19, 2024

Charlie Neibergall via Creative Commons
  • Identifying high-injury networks can help cities put their Vision Zero dollars to work on the most dangerous streets and intersections. (Strong Towns)
  • A year after the East Palestine toxic chemical spill, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is still urging Congress to pass the Bipartisan Railway Safety Act. (PBS)
  • A longtime top city planner writes that his profession has gotten away from designing cities for people in harmony with nature. (Scientific American)
  • Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced that the city will move forward with a transit referendum this November. (Tennessean)
  • In an effort to convince Republican state legislators to let them hold a tax referendum, Charlotte officials are taking a "roads first" approach to transportation and putting transit projects aside. (WFAE)
  • The Cleveland Scene has a long story about how the Ohio city became so dependent on parking.
  • The Brightline West rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could transform the communities along the route with opportunities for transit-oriented development. (California Planning & Development Report)
  • Midtown Kansas City residents worry an influx of money and new residents from a streetcar extension will displace them. (Flatland)
  • Denver is tweaking a fee that funds sidewalk maintenance to take pressure off low-income homeowners and those with corner lots. (Denverite)
  • Members of the Los Angeles transit workers' union are fighting Lyft's effort to take over the municipal bikeshare service. (Jacobin)
  • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Gridlock Guy defends the use of cameras to catch speeders in school zones.
  • Residents have started moving into a car-free development in Tempe. (The Cool Down)
  • The first part of Seattle's East Link light rail line will start running in April. (KING 5)
  • Fed Ex is replacing diesel delivery vans in London with pedal-assist cargo bikes. (Smart Cities World)

