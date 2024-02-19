Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Data-Driven
Does your city know where fatal crashes are actually happening? Plus, Pete Buttigieg revisits rail safety one year after East Palestine.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday’s Headlines Go Underground
More cities should build subways if they want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Bank.
Jersey Lawmakers Pass Proposed Micromobility Insurance Law With Vague Promise to Fix It
Advocates are adamantly opposed to Sen. Nicolas Scutari's bill, fearing it would undermine the goals of reducing car dependency and carbon emissions. And it's expensive.
How Cities Can Get Creative And Invest More in Sustainable Modes
"Act Locally" is a guide that can help local communities find funding to build a more equitable transportation system and fight climate change.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Prediction Show with Yonah Freemark (Part I)
The transportation and housing expert talks to us this week about how (and why!) he puts together his mammoth list of worldwide transit projects.