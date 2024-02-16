Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Go Underground
More cities should build subways if they want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Bank.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Prediction Show with Yonah Freemark (Part I)
The transportation and housing expert talks to us this week about how (and why!) he puts together his mammoth list of worldwide transit projects.
Vision Zero at 10: Bill de Blasio Looks Back in an Exclusive Interview
The Price Is Right for Thursday’s Headlines
A transportation expert lays out how paying more to drive would benefit motorists and transit users alike. Plus, the spiraling cost of car ownership in the U.S.
Why Every E-Biker Should Be Worried About NJ’s Proposed Micromobility Insurance Law
Instead of ensuring safety on Garden State roads, requiring bikers to carry insurance could make roads more dangerous, inequitable and polluted.