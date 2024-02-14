Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Will You Be Wednesday’s Headline’s Valentine?

12:21 AM EST on February 14, 2024

Peter Fazekas
  • Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers clearly don't love their jobs, as thousands are going on strike today seeking a bigger share of fees those apps collect. (CNN)
  • The BBC examines why the American trend toward bigger and deadlier gas-guzzlers is spreading to Europe.
  • The 15-minute city may seem like it's become a popular idea over the past few years, but it really goes back to the redevelopment of Paris and the garden cities of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. (Governing)
  • Once divisive, residents of California's Central Valley are warming up to high-speed rail now that they've seen an influx of jobs and construction has started. (Los Angeles Times)
  • In an excerpt from "Renewing the Dream: The Mobility Revolution and the Future of Los Angeles," author James Sanders imagines reclaiming the 550 gas stations within the city limits. (Surface)
  • New York City's automated traffic cameras are slowing down many drivers, but not incorrigible "super speeders" — drivers who've racked up 100 tickets or more but are still allowed to stay on the road. (CityLab)
  • Portland's TriMet is pushing for legislation to criminalize drug use on public transit. (Willamette Week)
  • A Portland environmental group is suing a regional planning agency alleging that its transportation plan soft-pedals the impact of driving and freeway expansion on climate change. (Oregonian)
  • Maryland — the first state to turn in the tailpipe emissions report required by the Biden administration — has ambitious plans to lower them. (Baltimore Banner)
  • As car ownership gets more expensive, Philadelphians are ditching their personal vehicles to save money. (Inquirer)
  • Transit has an economic impact of $4 billion a year in Missouri, creating 22,000 jobs and generating $51 million in taxes, according to a study by Citizens for Modern Transit.
  • San Antonio launched a transparency dashboard to keep residents informed about transportation and other public works projects. (Smart Cities World)
  • A Seattle journalist is biking through Seattle's dark and rainy winter, and loves it. (Outside)
  • As if drivers weren't bad enough, now New York City cyclists have to worry about horses blocking bike lanes, too. (NY Post)

Read More:

