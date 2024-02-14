Today's Headlines
Will You Be Wednesday’s Headline’s Valentine?
Messaging About Vision Zero Matters — Here’s How To Do It Better
Cities across the U.S. are embracing "safe systems" approaches. But are they prepared to sell their residents on those game-changing strategies — much less involve them as meaningful partners?
TikTok Influencers Are Encouraging You to Use ‘Tax Hacks’ To Buy Huge SUVs and Trucks
Tax breaks for big vehicles have long nudged Americans towards buying SUVs and rucks they don't really need — and TikTok videos that trumpet these "tax hacks" aren't helping.
Tuesday’s Headlines, Human Transit Edition
Friend of Streetsblog Jarrett Walker's 13-year-old book has been updated (with a few swipes at Elon Musk, among other things) and re-released.
New Bills Want to Regulate, Restrict E-bike Riding in California
Training is important, but requiring a license to ride a e-bike would have other negative consequences.