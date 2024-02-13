Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines, Human Transit Edition

Friend of Streetsblog Jarrett Walker's 13-year-old book has been updated (with a few swipes at Elon Musk, among other things) and re-released.

12:01 AM EST on February 13, 2024

  • Transit planner Jarrett Walker has released a second edition of his hugely influential 2011 book "Human Transit." (CityLab, Streetsblog)
  • The U.S. DOT announced $1.5 billion in grants for low- and no-emissions buses. (Intelligent Transport)
  • Transportation for America credits the Biden administration for requiring states and cities to report transportation emissions, updating the national traffic engineers' manual and emphasizing equity in pedestrian infrastructure. But the group would like to see more progress on safety, among other reforms.
  • Minimum parking mandates can add up to $100,000 to the cost of housing. (Route Fifty)
  • Real estate website Redfin listed the 10 most bikeable cities in the U.S., with Minneapolis at No. 1.
  • Plans for a new arena in Arlington would put an estimated 3,000 more rush hour cars on an already congestion highway, and conflict with plans to create a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood around a new Amazon headquarters. (Washington Post)
  • Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials met with the Federal Transit Administration and said the agency is making progress on safety. (NBC Boston)
  • Data shows that traffic calming projects in Milwaukee led to large reductions in crashes. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • A new type of lane in Seattle is shared by buses and freight vehicles. (BNN)
  • Minnesota is looking to Colorado for inspiration on expanding transit. (streets.mn)
  • A Paris deputy mayor explains that the city targeted SUVs in a recent referendum because most people who buy such big, heavy and expensive vehicles don't need them. (Euro Cities)
  • Paris is a cyclist's paradise after closing 100 streets to cars. (Bicycling)
  • Toronto cracked down on vehicles blocking a streetcar and cut travel times in half. (Blog TO)
  • Quebec City plans to build a nearly 100-mile biking network over the next 10 years. (Momentum)

