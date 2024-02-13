Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines, Human Transit Edition
Friend of Streetsblog Jarrett Walker's 13-year-old book has been updated (with a few swipes at Elon Musk, among other things) and re-released.
U.S. Tax Law is Bad Enough — Now TikTok Influencers Are Encouraging You to Buy SUVs and Trucks
Tax breaks for big vehicles have long nudged Americans towards buying SUVs and rucks they don't really need — and TikTok videos that trumpet these "tax hacks" aren't helping.
Monday’s Headlines Go Super Bowling
Could we be ushering in a new era of operating funding for transit and healthy skepticism of self-driving cars?
Five Things to Learn From NYC’s Decade of Vision Zero Successes And Shortcomings
America's oldest city-wide Vision Zero goal is turning 10. What can other cities learn from their experiences?
Caltrans Releases Long-Awaited Complete Streets Guidelines
So is Senator Scott Wiener's Complete Streets bill necessary? Yes, it is.