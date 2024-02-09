Friday’s Headlines Bring Back Intercity Buses?

Skip to Content
12:01 AM EST on February 9, 2024

Photo: Carol M. Highsmith, CC
  • The federal government and some states are stepping up to support the struggling intercity bus industry — a lifeline for millions without cars or access to Amtrak — either by running routes themselves or contracting with private companies. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The Federal Transit Administration announced that agency head Nuria Fernandez is retiring.
  • Lyft is bumping up pay for drivers. (Fast Company)
  • E-bikes that can handle mud and hills show promise as a sustainable mode of transportation for rural tourist attractions. (The Conversation)
  • David Zipper interviewed Scott Wiener, the California state senator who's proposing technology to limit speeding on new cars in the Golden State. (CityLab)
  • Gov. Josh Shapiro promised that the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority won't have to cut service or raise fares if legislators adopt his budget. (WHYY)
  • Support is growing to reconnect Ohio's largest cities by passenger rail. (Statehouse News Bureau)
  • Some Colorado lawmakers are proposing to turn the Regional Transportation District, which oversees transit, from an elected board to a mostly appointed one. Supporters say the change would bring RTD in line with broader housing and climate goals, while critics say it would marginalize riders. (Denver Post)
  • Bike advocates in Columbus, Ohio want permission to ride on sidewalks along dangerous two-lane roads, and to be consulted on major road projects. (Dispatch)
  • Three years after they were promised, bike lanes on Midtown Atlanta's 17th Street have yet to appear. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • New bike lanes on Osborne Road in Phoenix allow students at three elementary schools to ride to school safely. (AZ Family)
  • A Chicago pilot program using automated cameras to ticket drivers parked in bus and bike lanes could be up and running this summer. (Government Technology)
  • Sarah Mayrant Walker Fossett integrated Cincinnati streetcars almost 100 years before Rosa Parks. (Black Enterprise)
  • The battle in one Detroit suburb isn't over walking versus cars it's over sidewalks versus trees. (Free Press)
  • Momentum Mag gathered some of the coolest bike infrastructure in the world.

