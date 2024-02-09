Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Bring Back Intercity Buses?
Three Ways A Great Urban Fabric Can Change Your Life
A great neighborhood designed around people, not cars, is the secret to a happy life.
Talking Headways Podcast: On the Bus in Boise
We chat with Elaine Clegg, CEO of Valley Regional Transit in Boise Idaho about how the Boise bus system is changing, the impact of fast regional growth, energy infrastructure and favorite transportation board games.
Jarrett Walker on the Updated ‘Human Transit’ And How Mass Modes Make Us More Free
A classic book on transit gets an update for a radically transformed world. And, yes, Elon Musk gets a little shade.
D.C. to Dangerous Drivers: We Will Slow You Down!
Dangerous drivers would be forced to slow down thanks to in-car technology under a first-in-the-nation bill that just passed in the Washington, D.C. City Council.