Monday’s Headlines Shrink to Fit
Why Jaywalking Reform is an Unhoused Rights Issue
A stunning 41 percent of jaywalking stops in Washington state involve an unhoused person. And no one knows how bad the problem is in the rest of America.
Jay Pitter On ‘Being Black In Public’ — And Its Implications For Sustainable Transport Policy
Jay Pitter talks to The Brake about racism on the street.
Advocates Urge NY To Cut Car Trips by 20 Percent
New York should spend billions on transit, bikes, and paths instead of more highway.
Tuesday’s Headlines Reach Safety
Next time a driver complains about bike lanes, tell them that making streets safer for cyclists makes them safer for everyone.