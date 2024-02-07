Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Shrink to Fit

12:48 AM EST on February 7, 2024

Microtransit is a good thing, maybe?

  • Don't sleep on microtransit. It may be inefficient, but it also attracts riders who wouldn't or couldn't use it otherwise. (City Lab)
  • Actually, subsidies don't make transit more inefficient anyway. (Streetsblog USA)
  • NIMBYs are wrong — density is the key to happiness. (Business Insider)
  • Transit union officials published an op-ed in Newsweek making the case for Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)'s bill to provide $80 billion in operating funding for transit agencies.
  • Because obviously driving is the only way to get anywhere, Fox News is advertising a robot that will find and hold your supposedly scarce parking space.
  • NPR's All Things Considered considers all things related to Vision Zero.
  • The Natural Resources Defense Council has a handbook on how localities can access $3 trillion in federal funds for equity and climate change.
  • One of new Houston Mayor John Whitmire's first acts is to rip out a median that was recently installed to improve pedestrian safety. (Axios)
  • A Baltimore group wants to take over regional transportation decisions from the state of Maryland. (Banner)
  • Increasing frequency could add more than 1 million bus riders in Philadelphia. (Inquirer)
  • Chicago transit agency Metra is starting a reduced-fare pilot program for low-income residents. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • St. Paul has a plan to add 100 miles of protected bikeways by 2040. (CBS News)
  • Syracuse is considering tearing down the urban portion of I-81, but in true New York Times fashion, it's just not that simple.
  • The Paris referendum tripling parking rates for heavy SUVs could lead other cities to follow suit. (Guardian)

Read More:

